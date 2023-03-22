The National Hockey League has taken on woke politics and appears to have gained some support — or at the very least — fewer critics.
It started in January. Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to wear a rainbow jersey during warmups for the team’s Pride Night for LGBTQ inclusion, citing his religious beliefs. “I respect everybody, and I respect everybody’s choices. My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion. That’s all I’m going to say.”
Almost immediately, social and national media condemned him, saying he was full of hate and worse. Some writers even told him to go back to Russia, his native country. So much for inclusion?
Earlier this month, Minnesota Wild players were also supposed to wear rainbow colored jerseys during warmups. But the players decided they didn’t want to wear the Pride jerseys. Then last week, James Reimer, a goalie for the San Jose Sharks, said he wasn’t going to wear the LGBTQ+ Pride jersey. He said in a statement: “For all 13 years of my NHL career, I have been a Christian — not just in title, but in how I choose to live my life daily. I have a personal faith in Jesus Christ who died on the cross for my sins and, in response, asks me to love everyone and follow Him. I have no hate in my heart for anyone, and I have always strived to treat everyone that I encounter with respect and kindness.” Mr. Reimer went on to say that in this specific instance, he was choosing not to endorse something counter to his personal convictions.
What has been most encouraging is how the number of media outlets and social media posts appear to have gone down who are critical of these athletes. Could it be that based on the support for these players, fans are getting tired of all the political statements? And those in the media are noticing?
If teams are going to ask players to make political statements, should there be a night when players wear warmup jerseys that say, “Back the Blue” in support of police? Or “Support the 2nd Amendment” in support of guns rights? Or “Stop Ballot Harvesting” in support of reducing voter fraud?
The point is, if sports are going to be political, they should embrace ALL political sides, not just those of the left. And if players don’t want to wear jerseys in support of the cause, they should be allowed to opt out.
That’s the great thing about living in the United States, we are supposed to be able to have our own personal convictions. Now that it appears some NHL players and fans are supporting those who go against woke virtual signaling.
Will the NFL, NBA and MLB take notice?