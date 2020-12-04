Why are some news stories hardly reported or ignored?

In September, a story was first circulated by The Atlantic and then other news outlets that President Trump had called military veterans who died “losers” and “suckers.” They attributed the story to four anonymous sources.
Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, and others present when the remarks reportedly were made, said Mr. Trump never said that or anything like it. Predictably, the response from many in the media was that staffers like Sanders are paid to lie.
But even John Bolton said he was in France in 2018 when the comments reportedly were made and the president did not make them. This is the same John Bolton who is a political strategist who has been close to the president and even critical of him. In June 2020, for example, CNN used Mr. Bolton as the main source for a story discrediting President Trump as someone who isn’t a strategist but works impulsively. “This is a danger for the Republic,” Bolton told CNN. That story presented the president as someone who is unstable.
Even with Mr. Bolton’s defense of the president, the major media continued to frame the questionable story about Trump’s remarks as truth — all the way up to the November general election.
This is interesting because there was an unrelated story last week that COVID-19 deaths might be overblown. It has received little national media attention. A researcher at Johns Hopkins University — Genevieve Briand, who is the assistant program director of the Applied Economics master’s degree program there — analyzed the impact that COVID-19 had on U.S. deaths. In the article published in the university’s student newspaper, Briand said the impact of COVID-19 on deaths in the United States can only be fully understood by comparing it to the number of total deaths in the country. Her study found, in part, that, “in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.”
Almost immediately, the university took the article’s link off Twitter, saying it was being circulated by some to misrepresent the findings. But in a subsequent interview, Ms. Briand stood by her comments.
One of her main points was that there were patients who never tested positive for the disease but had COVID-19 listed as their cause of death on their death certificates. This is something others have alleged, but it seems like it is not allowed to be reported.
The bottom line is the press should be reporting all sides, especially when it comes from reputable sources. It seems like news that fits a liberal narrative gets reported — and repeated — but news that goes against a narrative is ignored.
When people have all the information, they can make up their own minds. There should not be a censor on truth.