Who knows what to believe?

It’s too early to ascertain the long term effect that COVID-19 will have on life in these United States, but this much is certain. Trust in the mainstream media (fake news being their habitual modus operandi since 2016) has evaporated — right along with the public’s confidence in medical “experts” whose conflicting advice metamorphosed politically. The duplicity has been reminiscent of the proverbial court jester playing the fool.
Which portends an alarming result. No longer in harmony with a body of facts faithfully delivered, the practice of medicine has reached an alternate universe corrupted by politics. Consider, over 40% of respondents surveyed (an Axios/Ipsos poll) doubt the safety of a vaccine and will not take it.
Simply put, millions of folks distrust the assurances provided by the FDA, the CDC and the WHO. How could that happen?
No, there’s no sugar coating it! That politics has infiltrated the dutiful relationship between science and medicine is irrefutable. The hydroxychloroquin conflagration alone proves it. Doctors advocated both for and against its use, either recognizing or ignoring 65 years of safe treatment involving newborns, youngsters and elders (with positions capitulated, by all appearances, on the basis of President Trump’s opinion regarding same).
And that insincerity merely scratches the surface. Contradictory messaging involving masks (or not), herd immunity (or not), aerosol transmission (or not), social distancing (or not), China’s complicity (or not), etc., changed according to impulse. Worse, the (scientific?) models used by the compulsive Dr. Fauci and other so-called authorities in making predictions and establishing policies were routinely proven false, with joyless consequences aplenty.
Not to exclude the huge negative impact — economically, socially and medically — associated with lockdowns. Presumably decreed by blue state governors and mayors on the basis of (medical?) science (supposedly to keep the virus from spreading), illogically derived shutdowns became a farcical charade. The duplicitous hypocrites, much in the manner of jesters at a medieval court, made fools of themselves by disobeying their own rules.
And that’s not the worst of it. Shutting down schools was entirely unjustified and counterproductive — detrimentally impacting the physical and mental health of youngsters at the mercy of political chicanery.
Truthfully, it defied science. School age children are only marginally effected by the virus. Neither do they tend to pass it on to grandparents and others. That was poppycock — quackery in the extreme, if you will. The statistics prove it!
Consider, since the inception of the coronavirus dating to December of 2019, fewer than 50 individuals 18 years and under have died from the virus. Tragically, in that same age bracket and time frame hundreds of young people have chosen to kill themselves. Teen suicides are off the charts! Check the record!
And yet the nonsense continues — with schools subject to asinine restrictions inconsistent with bonafide medical science.
Sadly, for the majority population the COVID-19 discombobulation has been a Catch-22 of the highest order — a monumental dilemma with no practical means of escape. Hence, major chronic illnesses go untreated, vital neurological issues are unaddressed, surgeries of all kinds remain on hold, basic dental and vision needs lie dormant, etc. Hence this fundamental question!
Is returning to normal any time soon a reasonable expectation?
Well, sorry to disappoint! With absolutely no intent to be facetious, my sense is that we find ourselves on the verge of embittered irony (between what’s assumed and what really is). Where the clinic’s or the hospital’s or the doctor’s signboard invokes a (D) or an (R) designating a party affiliation ... which will assist us in identifying practitioners in whom we can place our “trust” without hesitation. Isn’t that a bitter pill to swallow?