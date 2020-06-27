Who is our enemy? — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — Once we identify our enemy Satan, we must understand his personality and purpose. Satan’s nature is manifested by arrogance, pride and rebellion against God (Isaiah 14: 12-14). Though fallen, he remains a powerful creature on this earth and in the realm of heavenlies.
Ephesians 2:2 calls him the “prince of the power of the air” but we are not to fear Satan’s power, only to recognize it.
Remember Satan is the great liar and deceiver, (John 8:44). Also the great divider and destroyer. It is his mission to break up and tear apart the work of God in this world.
We don’t need to depend on our own bravery and strength to defeat Satan, but on that of Christ who is greater than the one who is in the world (1 John 4:4). And yet our faith and perseverance is required.
We are not alone when facing the distractions and problems of the world — God is with us!
Being born again. If you are born once you will die twice. If you are born twice you will die once.
Repent and accept Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior.
ELSIE LIEWER