It often is quite difficult to find content published by Fox News on a Google feed. CNN, MSNBC, ABC News, the Washington Post, New York Times and others usually come up early on a search.
Even Al Jazeera pops up among the suggestions for stories, along with content from NPR, Vox and Politico. Unless you specifically include Fox News in the search, good luck getting its content to be among the first listed.
Why does it matter? Just Google how many people use Google and you will see: “Although Google does not share exact numbers, as reported by SEOTribunal.com, Google handles 3.8 million searches per minute on average across the globe. That comes out to 228 million searches per hour, 5.6 billion searches per day, or 2 trillion searches per year.”
It matters because that’s a lot of people who, in effect, only see news from one point of view. In a single day, that’s hundreds of millions of people. And as recent history has shown, only getting one side of news can be dangerous because it serves to erase history.
Remember when former President Donald Trump claimed he was spied on? Mr. Trump even said during an interview with Lesley Stahl on “60 Minutes” that she should check it out. Ms. Stahl said there was “no evidence” for his claim and dismissed it. But then a recent filing by special counsel John Durham alleges the 2016 presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton paid a technology company to “infiltrate” or “spy” — as Mr. Trump claims — on his presidential campaign and later while he was president.
More recently, there was media coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings. Many people were surprised to learn — until the trial was under way — that none of his victims was Black. Or that Mr. Rittenhouse didn’t cross state lines from Illinois with a weapon. He kept the rifle at his divorced dad’s place in Kenosha, Wis., where he sometimes went to visit. Nor did they learn that there was a witness and video footage that showed one of the victims lunged for Rittenhouse’s rifle before being shot.
Fox News had all these important pieces of information covered. Other media sources? Not much or ignored.
The point is that getting news from only one narrative is dangerous and sometimes doesn’t reflect reality. By having those who operate the world’s most popular search engine omit results from all news sources amounts to censorship. Parts of history get removed or covered up as a result.
Why are Fox News’ stories omitted or downplayed on Google? Are most Americans aware of this? If so, do Americans really think it is OK for just one narrative to be provided on controversial stories, especially in today’s political climate?
There was a time when Americans made fun of Pravda and the former Soviet Union because it only allowed news that conformed with the Communist party. Now, the United States is moving more toward that same line of thinking with the Democratic Party because only left-leaning news is made available to Americans and the rest of the world.