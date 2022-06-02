No, Mitt Romney didn’t get my vote back in the 2012 presidential election. For that matter, neither did Barack Obama.
If you find that belated admission perplexing, remember that our system grants us the opportunity to write in the names of individuals whom we deem better choices than those appearing on the ballot. The odds of our submission winning? Well, not great, but peace of mind overrules anticipated regrets.
Moreover, my sense is that there’s something sinister simmering behind the scenes relative to the Utah senator that conservatives (Republicans, by and large) seem to find suspicious — causing balloters to exercise caution. Does America come first in Mr. Romney’s universe, or is he inclined to align with left-leaning ideologues whose purposes, procedures, and practices are immersed in vile, venomous partisanship?
Why, for example, would Mr. Romney choose to hold a ritzy fundraiser with Liz Cheney (her VIP donors were charged $10,000 each), who not only betrayed Wyoming electors but also double crossed her party on the national stage — justifiably prompting removal from a House leadership position? Predictably, of course, a ready cavalry of wealthy Democrats and never-Trumpers have come riding to her rescue, spurs engaged.
Which is not meant to advance the notion of a Wyoming cowgirl on a galloping quarter horse racing toward re-election. Truly, there’s little about Liz Cheney that conjurs up portrayals of loyalty and freedom consistent with honored and exhibited Cowboy-state values. She is a high profile Washington, D.C., insider at home in Virginia — a bona fide elitist for whom honesty and integrity are negotiable depending on gains to be had.
Naturally she was a shoo-in for Nancy Pelosi — a perfect choice for the farcical January 6 commission that specializes in public incoherence and empty theatrics ... but reaps air time dividends from far-left anchors at CNN and MSNBC. Consequently, Ms. Cheney’s unceasing vendetta against President Trump is music to the ears of tuned-in Democrats, which explains the primary source of roughly $5 million in campaign cash.
For the record, not only did Liz Cheney vote to impeach President Trump, but she also slandered so-called ordinary Americans by labeling them a danger to our democracy.
Sitting side-by-side with unprincipled appointees including the morally bankrupt Adam Schiff (the unrepentent accessory to sham investigations), she intimated contentment with using big government to punish conservatives as political prisoners.
Lest we forget, that’s the same Liz Cheney who figuratively sat on her tongue while the 2020 summer riots were wreaking havoc on jobs and livelihoods. One might reasonably ask where she was month after month as businesses were being looted and torched, personal possessions were being ransacked and trashed, innocent folks were being unmercifully attacked, police precincts were being routinely targeted, etc., etc.?
Did she offer heartfelt words of condemnation directed at the evildoers carrying out the carnage (NOT!) — followed up by demands for swift and due punishment? Or, did she seek refuge under her desk in the manner of other spineless bureaucrats, tacitly in agreement with the sorry actions of VP Kamala Harris whose toxic rhetoric added fuel to the fire — not only encouraging donations but also advocating for no jail time?
Regrettably, hypocrisy has become an art form within the political elite — contributing to a crisis of confidence not only in the administration but also in the congress. Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney? Two peas in a pod!
Sadly, they have proven themselves incapable of separating their irrational hatred for all things Trump from doing the nation’s business responsibly and ethically. Both Wyoming and Utah deserve better!