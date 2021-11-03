We’re glad to see that President Joe Biden’s proposed tax-snooping plan has met with widespread opposition, including from Nebraska officials.
The president proposed to allow the Internal Revenue Service the power to look at the bank accounts of average Americans under the guise of trying to root out tax fraud and underreporting of income. Mr. Biden’s plan would require banks to report to the IRS all transactions for accounts holding over $600. In other words, almost every bank account in existence.
Among those who have spoken out publicly against the plan is John Murante, Nebraska’s state treasurer.
“My message is really simple. The people of Nebraska entrusted me to protect the privacy of these accounts and I am not going to comply with this. If the Biden administration sues me, we will take it all the way to the Supreme Court. We are going to fight every step of the way,” he said in an interview.
Meanwhile, Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry, focused on how the White House may be creating a problem that doesn’t really exist.
“We have, I think most people would agree, the most voluntary compliant tax system in the world,” he said in an interview. “We have very high rates of voluntary compliance. It’s really key to maintain people’s trust in our tax system and the IRS.”
The key job of the IRS should be helping taxpayers comply. Enforcement is a last-resort option, but the Biden plan seemed to make it the first.
Taxpayers should be able to trust that the IRS will only seek data it needs for tax enforcement purposes and when the data is collected, it will be confidential. “My concern with this proposal is that when you get down to $600 transactions, is this really the depth of information the IRS needs for tax compliance or are they collecting a lot more data than necessary? Will it be kept confidential and kept only for tax purposes?” Slone added.
From our perspective, the Biden proposal was not so much about concerns over lack of tax compliance, but rather that his administration continues to need to find sources of revenue to pay for his massive social spending agenda.
But in putting forth the proposal, the president was, in effect, saying that he doesn’t trust most Americans to be honest in their dealings with the IRS. That’s shameful.
The far better solution is for the president to drastically scale back his spending proposals (many of which aren’t at all needed) and leave the IRS alone.