Providing government financial assistance for a legitimate need can be justified. But what about using tax dollars on something that doesn’t need help? That’s an entirely different story.
But that is what seems to be taking place under the Joe Biden administration and the Democratic members of Congress. They want to spend more than $6 trillion to rescue an economy that, overall, doesn’t need rescuing.
The White House’s describes its infrastructure proposal — called the American Jobs Plan, which will cost $2.3 trillion — as needed to “reimagine and rebuild a new economy.” The accompanying $1.8 trillion American Families Plan also supposedly is needed to “build a strong economy.”
Both of those are on top of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was passed in March, and touted as “among the largest economic stimulus packages in U.S. history.” Yet few, if any, in the White House and congressional leadership seem to have noticed that the economy is doing just fine on its own.
Andrew Cline, president of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, a free-market think tank in New Hampshire, looks at the economy this way:
The recent low point in new job postings was in May 2020. Since then, hiring has exploded to the point that April ended with almost 50% more new job listings than in February 2020.
The U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a seasonally adjusted 6.4% in the first quarter of 2021. “That left the world’s largest economy within 1% of its peak, reached in late 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic hit,” The Wall Street Journal reported on April 30.
Eager to fill more than 7 million job openings, businesses are raising wages, holding job fairs and offering signing bonuses.
The Biden administration asserts flooding the economy with federal taxpayer money will stimulate growth. But studies of President Biden’s plans by the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business concluded any short-term stimulus effects would wear off and then be outweighed by the negative effects of government spending fueled by higher debt and taxes.
The “relief package will do little for job growth because the economy is already operating at near full employment,” it noted.
In sum, the White House plans to spend more than the entire federal budget (which is roughly $6.5 trillion) to rescue an economy that is already largely recovered, with the ultimate effect that the “rescue” will shrink the economy in the long run.
That just doesn’t make any sense.