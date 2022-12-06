President Joe Biden recently said he will pardon anyone facing federal simple drug possession charges. His vice president has been quoted as saying, “No one should go to jail for smoking weed.”
We find it quite sad that the only drug-related comments being heard from the White House is a push to decriminalize marijuana when there are many more important issues to address, including the fact that 108,000 men and women died last year because of opioid and fentanyl overdoses. Shouldn’t that be a much bigger concern for the Biden administration?
Perhaps it’s not because it would require Mr. Biden to acknowledge that his border and immigration policies are an abject failure.
The reality is that drugs are being transported across the porous U.S.-Mexico border in huge quantities, with Mexican drug cartels in control of the northern border of Mexico leading to the U.S.
Sam Page, a veteran law enforcement officer from North Carolina who serves on the National Sheriffs’ Association’s border security committee, said he believes the Biden administration is turning a blind eye to the problem when it should be declaring the Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.
“Persons are being killed in staggering numbers by drug cartels. In Mexico, they use bullets and machetes. In the United States, they use illegal drugs such as heroin and fentanyl,” he recently wrote. “If ISIS, or any other terrorist organization, was situated along one of our nation’s borders, I wonder what our current administration’s response might be.
Would they consider using their federal and military resources? Or would they do nothing?”
What’s needed is a change in border security and immigration policies — a return to enforcing the rule of law. With that would come increased funding for Border patrol personnel.
In addition, a declaration must be issued from the U.S. government classifying Mexican drug cartels as what they are, a terrorist organization. With that would come the ability to use federal resources to combat these threats to American and Mexican citizens.
“We need to secure the support of the Mexican government in interrupting and dismantling the cartels’ drug and human trafficking trade. We can fix this,” Mr. Page wrote.
It’s clear that border security is about national security, public safety, public health and humanitarian concerns.
Until these issues are addressed, people will continue to die in record numbers. And yet the Biden administration seems more worried about decriminalizing marijuana.