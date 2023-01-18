In what some are describing as a desperate Hail Mary attempt to deflect blame for high energy prices, President Joe Biden recently ratcheted up his war of words on the American energy industry. As he has in the past, the president threatened American energy producers with even more taxes, this time with an ill-advised Windfall Profits Tax proposal.
Why ill-advised? Larry Summers, top Democrat economist and former adviser to Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, said it best: “If you reduce profitability, you will discourage investment, which is the opposite of our objective.” Another fellow Democrat and predecessor, President Jimmy Carter, made the same failed attempt in the 1980s, and the American economy suffered immensely.
One can only hope that the results of the mid-term elections, which resulted in Republicans gaining control of the U.S. House of Representatives, can help stop Mr. Biden’s destructive energy policies and restore American energy independence.
As Rick Perry — who is a former governor of Texas and served as head of the U.S. Department of Energy under former President Donald Trump – recently wrote, “The American people are paying the price each day for bad energy policies, as high energy costs fuel inflation and raise prices on gas, groceries and home heating bills. High energy costs are driven by lack of supply, and the Biden administration has worked to limit the supply of fossil fuels at every turn from canceling the Keystone Pipeline and drilling leases to slow walking permits.”
What’s more, he points out, the president and his climate cabinet have discouraged investment in fossil fuels. As recently as October, Mr. Biden shared his perspective on coal plants by saying he would favor “shutting these plants down all across America and having wind and solar.”
The problem is if he were able to make good on goal, energy prices would skyrocket even further because the reality is that today wind and solar only make up about 12 percent of the nation’s electricity generation. The rest must come from natural gas, coal and nuclear energy.
Instead, Mr. Perry suggests, the key to energy independence for the U.S. — and lower prices for consumers as a result — is to not over-regulate, don’t over-litigate and, above all, don’t over-tax.
We believe Americans don’t want to return to the crippling dependence of relying on foreign oil. They want to be a nation of builders and providers of energy security to the world. They know it’s possible because just two years ago, America was the world’s largest swing producer, capable of balancing markets and leveling consumer costs.