The IRS was weaponized to go after Republicans during former President Barack Obama’s terms in office, and it obviously is going to take some time now to build back trust.
Evidence of that became apparent earlier this week after Rep. Adrian Smith (R-NE) and Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA) released the following statement after the House passed H.R. 23, the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act. It’s their bill to prevent the Internal Revenue Service from using its massive, $80 billion infusion of taxpayer dollars to try to get more revenue from American taxpayers.
“The last thing the American people need right now are more audits from an out-of-control, bloated IRS,” Smith said. “The Inflation Act funding for IRS would lead to the hiring of 87,000 new IRS employees tasked with raising enough revenue to pay for Democrats’ Green New Deal priorities. This is unacceptable, which is why Rep. Steel and I are leading the House of Representatives in a bill to rescind this spending. Our bill leaves in place funding for customer service and IT improvements because IRS is in desperate need of reform, but it protects middle-class families from audits they cannot afford.”
The Biden Administration’s $45 billion plan to hire 87,000 new IRS agents and target Americans with a flood of audits was absurd from the start, especially as families and small business owners struggle under skyrocketing prices brought on by reckless government spending, Steel said.
Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk, another Nebraska Republican who represents the 1st District, also issued a statement, speaking out against the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents.
“This dramatic expansion of the tax collector’s workforce would have allowed the agency to go after hardworking Americans who are simply trying to create good-paying jobs and keep a family budget. With this action (this week), our new Republican majority delivered on a key promise, and I look forward to continuing to pass additional pieces of our Commitment to America in the days and weeks to come.”
Now, there might be a need to increase the IRS after years of tight budgets and removal of some of the uncertainty over its funding. But until there is some type of accounting of the IRS for singling out Tea Party and other conservative groups during the 2010 congressional elections and the 2012 presidential election, there is going to be mistrust.
More time will have to pass or some IRS agents at the highest levels or the former president need to own up into who ordered the IRS to target conservative groups to remove the suspicions of many that this is just a power grab by Democrats against conservative groups.