At first glance, the White House’s recent proposal to establish a new agency to boost medical innovation — the Advanced Research Project Agency for Health (ARPA-H) — is appealing. The idea is to replicate for health care what the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has sought to do for defense technologies.
But some skepticism is in order.
A bit of history provides the necessary context. For those who grew up in the 1960s, few things captured the nation’s imagination more than NASA’s drive to put men on the moon via Project Apollo. Just eight years after President John Kennedy challenged America to “commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth,” the challenge was met.
In that way, “moonshot” become a metaphor for the government harnessing vast resources to develop new technologies. Although not space related, the 20th century’s other significant example was the Manhattan Project’s six-year development of an atomic bomb.
DARPA also has a list of achievements — its own moonshots. Perhaps the most important was the creation and development of the Internet. DARPA also played a role in Moderna’s development of the mRNA vaccine for COVID-19.
So, why shouldn’t President Joe Biden propose the Advanced Research Project Agency for Health and reasonably hope for similar successes?
Robert Graboyes, a senior research fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, suggests it’s like comparing apples and oranges.
“Success with the bomb, the moon landing, and the internet share a combination of characteristics. First, each primarily involved engineering, rather than basic science. The physics of thermonuclear explosion, rocketry, and electronic communications were already well-developed. The challenge was to turn established physics into viable machines,” he recently wrote.
But curing cancer, for example, won’t involve building a machine to accomplish a task. It’s a different kind of challenge.
ARPA-H likely will seek to offer funding to innovators the agency thinks are most likely to produce innovations. A better approach would be to emulate the Eureka Prizes currently offered by the National Institutes of Health. With them, the government states a clear, well-defined goal — say, developing a cure for one specific type of cancer by some specific date — and promises a set amount of cash for the first entity that succeeds at the goal.
Rather than ARPA-H’s approach of having the federal government pick innovators, the Eureka Prizes allow innovators to pick themselves. That’s an idea worth pursuing.