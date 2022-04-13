Sometimes it takes needing emergency services to appreciate what we have locally. In some major cities, for example, public safety departments are so short of help that they no longer send police or emergency responders to accidents if there is no injury.
In 2021, Norfolk police officers still are responding – to a total of 20,527 calls from the public. Police Chief Don Miller said criminal totals were down 8.9%, which continues a trend that has occurred in recent years Noncriminal calls were up 13%, however, and they also takes time.
The biggest challenge this year will be staffing, Miller said. “It’s not just a Norfolk problem. It’s a national problem,” Miller said. Four out of the last five officers who resigned did so — not because they didn’t like the Norfolk Police Division or Norfolk — but to get out of law enforcement, he said.
“Unfortunately, that’s a trend. We will continue to try to fill those positions, but the reality is it is going to be very difficult to fill those positions.”
Norfolk Fire Chief Tim Wragge said that in 2021, the fire division responded to 2,992 calls, which surpassed the previous year’s total. Fortunately, the fire division is fully staffed now.
Mr. Wragge is in his first year as chief, succeeding Scott Cordes, who was named assistant city administrator.
Mr. Cordes said the emergency responders appreciate the support of the Norfolk City Council and the support of the community. “It makes it easy to do the job when you know you have the support of the elected officials,” he said.
Firefighters, and especially police, are called on to be tough when the circumstances call for it, yet empathetic and supportive at other times. That’s what our local emergency responders do.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said emergency responders have earned the trust of the community, serving people in the most difficult circumstances. They have done so with fairness, professionalism and respect, the mayor said.
“The confidence … is not coincidental,” Mr. Moenning said. “I’ve said this before, it’s because there’s been a tradition of services and excellence incorporated into our public safety divisions.”
We agree with the mayor. And we won’t take that for granted. At a time when some police and fire departments are struggling to find workers, it is reassuring to know Norfolk is nearly covered.
The demands of these types of jobs are exhausting. Yet our local emergency responders have built trust by providing excellent services when people are in most need. Their professionalism has earned trust.
It is reassuring to know that when we call 9-1-1, help will be on the way.