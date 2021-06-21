More than 600 communities nationwide — including Norfolk — participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s every year.
Such walks help the Alzheimer’s Association inch closer to its vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other forms of dementia — through research, risk reduction, early detection and quality care and support.
With news that federal regulators have approved the first new drug for Alzheimer’s disease in nearly 20 years, participants may have something new to celebrate during this year’s walk. But not everyone is cheering the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the new drug ... because of its price-tag and questionable benefits.
The approval comes despite the FDA’s advisory committee conclusion that there wasn’t enough evidence that the drug slowed the brain-destroying disease. Last November, the 11-member group voted against recommending approval for the medication, citing flaws in company studies. After the FDA didn’t follow their recommendations, three members of the FDA advisory panel stepped down, with one calling it “probably the worst drug approval decision in recent U.S. history.”
While the drug is far from a cure, it aims to help clear harmful clumps of a protein called beta-amyloid from the brain. The medication is to be given as an infusion every four weeks, and the looming question is whether insurers will cover the new treatment, which is estimated to cost approximately $56,000 for a typical year’s worth of infusions.
For those covered by Medicare, a new analysis by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation estimated that if 500,000 Medicare recipients are prescribed Aduhelm, it would cost the program nearly $29 billion a year, far more than any other medication.
“Because Aduhelm is not a cure for Alzheimer’s disease, patients could incur these annual out-of-pocket costs over multiple years,” the report noted.
As with any drug, it may not be for everyone. If the treatment is proposed for a patient with advanced Alzheimer’s, and research shows the drug isn’t effective in that population, then the insurer may not pay for it.
Let’s hope that this is only the first step in ending Alzheimer’s. In the meantime, we urge Northeast Nebraskans to continue to support causes like the Norfolk Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which has donated nearly $200,000 toward Alzheimer’s research, care, support and advocacy.
With an estimated 6 million people in the United States living with Alzheimer’s, this hopefully represents a step in the right direction toward an eventual cure — assuming the costs can be reined in.