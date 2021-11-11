It’s encouraging to see all the proposals about revamping the state tax system. The proposals include a consumption tax or more property tax relief credits. Then there are groups like Blueprint Nebraska that are calling for revamping the entire state system. These state-focused ideas all deserve discussion.

What we find encouraging is they include making up for lost revenues. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always occur on the national level.

Recently, the Detroit Free Press reported that many families have been seeing an influx of cash each month since July, thanks to the expanded child tax credit. The next round of payments is set to arrive Dec. 15.

On average, qualifying families in Michigan saw an extra $444 in October alone, according to data from the U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service. The payouts can run higher for those with more children who qualify. About 1.02 million payments were issued to families in Michigan.

This is part of the problem with government and taxes. Programs that get started temporarily to fix a problem — making up revenue lost from the pandemic — rarely end as planned. In this case, families have become dependent on the extra cash to catch up after falling behind on bills, or to cover the family’s monthly car payment or cellphone bill, among other things.

The Detroit Free Press noted that monthly payments are set to end in December unless Congress extends the program. President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better package released Oct. 28 calls for extending the advance monthly payments for one year into 2022. The average October payment across the country amounted to around $430. The average in Nebraska was $469.

While these programs sound great, they aren’t without consequences. Every one of these programs that provides a credit means that someone else is going to have to pay more — or Congress will borrow more money. These credits will not call for programs to be eliminated.

It is important that Americans take a look where our taxes are being spent. Every tax credit, even those for working families, has a consequence. Since there is no accompanying spending reduction, it will mean others — many of whom raised children without the credit — will likely end up getting asked to pay more, or the next generation will.

While we support giving tax credits to working people, it would be even better if there was an offset reduction in spending. That way we will not be taxing others and future generations out of their homes to make up for all these freebies.

