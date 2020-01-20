If Martin Luther King Jr. were alive, he would have recently celebrated his 90th birthday. That’s hard to imagine, given how his life ended when he was just 39 — permanently etching images of him as a younger man in the nation’s memory.
Based on information from the U.S. Census Bureau of Labor Statistics, Pew Research and The Journal of Blacks in Higher Education, consider how the nation has changed since he was alive.
* In 1960, only 3.1 percent of adult black Americans graduated from college. In 2008, 19.6 percent of all African Americans over the age of 25 held a college degree. This figure has increased significantly from 13.8 percent in 1996 and 11.3 percent in 1990.
* The unemployment rate for black workers fell to 5.5% in 2019. The previous record low of 5.9% was set in May 2018. In 1968, the black unemployment rate averaged 6.7% and had been as high as 16% as recently as 2010.
* Even with historically low unemployment rates, the black unemployment rate generally remains about double the white unemployment rate.
* Culturally, some of the biggest changes have occurred, especially in athletics. In 1969, for example, the Texas Longhorns football team, which won the national title, was all white.
* While the Civil Rights Act of 1964 ended all state and local laws requiring segregation, the persistence of segregation lingered well into the 1970s in many areas. Sadly, there are occasionally isolated incidents of segregation yet today.
* According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black mothers and children die at disproportionately higher rates than their white counterparts, regardless of their income levels. Researchers have suggested that racism — which has produced segregated neighborhoods with fewer hospitals, higher rates of chronic illnesses, and unequal access to health care — is the reason.
* Wealth, a critical tool for families to finance and achieve economic mobility, still lags for black households. No matter the study, the figure for black families usually represents only about 10 percent of whites’ wealth.
* Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. While there have been many firsts since the 1960s in the corporate world, military, sports and entertainment, being president of the United States is probably the ultimate achievement for a black American.
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we are reminded of how much one person can change the world. Because of King, great progress has been made and continues. Still, much remains to be accomplished.
As King once said, "If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward."