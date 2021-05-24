The Norfolk Area Big Give has become an annual tradition that showcases the continuing generosity of Northeast Nebraskans.
Since starting in 2016 with more than $80,000 going to 31 nonprofit organizations, the Norfolk Area Big Give topped the $100,000 mark in 2019. Even last year — with the giving done all online because of the COVID-19 pandemic — nearly $92,000 was raised.
Some of the events last year included “balloon o’grams,” free sacks meals and “forked” or “spooned” lawns. This year marks the return of more in-person events, which include an Oktoberfest in May bratwurst meal from the Orphan Grain Train, Chalk Your Walk by the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund and Food-O-Grams with messages delivered on a cupcake, banana, cookie or potato.
Here’s a sampling of a few of the specific projects seeking support this year:
The Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska placed a record-breaking number of homeless pets into loving, stable homes and gave them a second chance at life this past year. With more animals than ever coming in, bills and expenses are through the roof and the shelter needs help to continue its life-saving mission.
This year, the Norfolk Public Library Foundation is raising money to add a work of art to the new library building. A local artist will be recruited to create a work that will celebrate the spirit of the past or present Elkhorn Valley.
The Norfolk Arts Center is raising money to help with its summer exhibition “The Road I Call Home” by Randy Bacon. This exhibit presents portraits featuring simple, direct, casual studio portraits of homeless individuals. The goal of this project is to bring awareness to our homeless communities and convey a simple message according to the artist – “That we’re all one-of-a-kind special people and every single one of us matters.”
Sacred Heart Church of Norfolk will use money raised during the Big Give to pay for new Bibles and religious curriculum for elementary students. All remaining funds raised will go toward resurfacing the track at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Complex west of the elementary school.
We encourage resident to consider donating to Norfolk area nonprofits at www.norfolkareabiggive.org.
Whether it’s $1 or $1,000, collectively we can make a big impact by giving back to nonprofit organizations that strengthen economic development, education, health, and cultural awareness in our communities every day.