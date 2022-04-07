Listen, let’s understand something. It’s way past time to pussyfoot around — to avoid taking a stand. Equivocation hasn’t gotten us anywhere! We’re a house divided — with no concession in sight. Left is left and right is right, and ne’er the twain shall meet.
No one else will say it, so I shall dare to write it —thankful for the Norfolk Daily News’ steadfast, unwavering fidelity to the 1st Amendment.
And, if any freedom loathing Trudeau clones find cause to bang on my door, so be it. Ditto any Lois Lerner replicas (in the IRS) moved to apply their tools? Setting people up and going after innocent folks appears routine nowadays. Old hat, possibly? Well, maybe not quite. It’s been said the only thing to fear is fear itself. My trust is in a higher authority. His will be done.
So, here goes! Your attention, please.
How best do we label John Durham’s recent court filing outlining a corrupt conspiracy by operatives linked to Hillary Clinton (enticing the FBI and CIA to use their powers illegally against the Trump campaign and presidency — weaving together an illegal spying mechanism, in essence). A revelation? A bombshell? A surprise? A thunderclap? Well, none of the above!
Truth be told, it’s old news. Anyone with an IQ over 80 is aware. For over four years plus we’ve been witness to a phoney Russia collusion hoax, a delusive Mueller witch hunt, fake news propaganda unlimited, sham impeachment duplicity, investigation charade-masquerade idiocy, etc. Depravity adnauseam! No, that contrived profanation didn’t arise by accident. No GPS required!
Most media moguls will ignore Durham. Why? Because they are complicit in the misdoing — up to their proverbial necks in the sick criminal enterprise. Don Lemon (CNN) knows it. Rachel Maddow (MSNBC), too. George Stephanopoulos (ABC), likewise. Frankly, the national mainstream media in general is the devil in disguise ... Lucifer on the rampage ... ripping up the Constitution and the bill of rights, sans regret.
There’s no way to sugarcoat it. They have flushed any trace of honor down the toilet. Their credibility is toast! No one of sound mind believes anything they say. Not NBC, CBS, NPR, The New York Times, The Washington Post ... none of them. Journalism as practiced decades ago (by the mainstream media) is dead. Buried! They’ve ceded their role to corrupt hacks. It’s a tragedy.
We continually hear voices from this camp or that one calling for unity. It’s a daily occurrence. But, no one seems to pay attention. Why is that, do you think? Well, a two-tiered system of justice does not a trusting citizenry make. It doesn’t inspire confidence. It mocks fairness. It mimics impartiality. Worse, it creates hopelessness. It destroys faith in humanity — in ourselves, no less.
Those who say that Durham’s statement points to the worst scandal in American history — even worse than Watergate — are right! Watergate doesn’t equate — not even close. It’s mere child’s play comparatively — botched illegality by amateurs. Durham’s villains are pros.
Slick! Too smart to get caught. Even then, the cover was already in place — high up, too. Unity? Pshaw!
Here, then, is the point. Until those responsible —Comey, McCabe, Clapper, Brennan, Strzok, Page, Schiff, indeed the entire cabal, are held to account, unity is impossible. It’s stripped of meaning. It’s only a word. The damage done to the country is too great. The wound too deep. It remains an open sore. It bleeds red, white and blue — draining the life out of our democracy, drip by drip.
What’s to come, you ask? Who knows? The founders must be turning over in their graves. “A republic, if you can keep it” (Ben Franklin in Philadelphia, September 1787)! “... or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure” (Abe Lincoln at Gettysburg, November 1863)! Doubts? Well, we’ve always overcome them. Still, evildoers flaunting de facto impunity is a locked door to accord. Durham holds the key!