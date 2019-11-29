Where are the details on Epstein?

Let’s be realistic. Jeffrey Epstein’s palpitations on Mother Earth were on life support within minutes of his arrest on child sex trafficking charges. "Thirty days maximum — via one means or another — because of a yet-to-be lineup of high profile clients with much to lose," was my shared (provable) prediction. Well, prognosis confirmed (plus one bizarre week)!
The wealthy financer’s Boeing 727 "Lolita Express" reportedly flew an affluent array of friends and acquaintances (logs show Bill Clinton booked passage 26 times) to a Caribbean retreat known familiarly as Orgy Island were children as young as 10 were available for assorted services (limited only to the imagination) at the request of pedophiles whose identity for the most part is still a closely guarded secret . . .
Which helps to explain two subsequent developments — not only Mr. Epstein’s sudden appointment with the Grim Reaper as noted, but also the mainstream media’s ensuing lack of interest in thoroughly investigating the "matter" (to cite Loretta Lynch mislead). Wealth and connections, you see, have a way of limiting the damage in all things illegal. It’s as American as apple pie. Ask any average Joe or Jane shown the contrast.
Still, for pure fiendish evildoing heretofore unmatched, nothing quite approaches the Hillary sponsored (and Obama administration assisted) coup d’etat targeting a duly elected president for whom 63 million "deplorables" and "irredeemables" voted.
The level of corruption encompassing FBI, DOJ, NSA, and CIA maleficence reached an epic scale with accountability supposedly imminent? (Care to venture to guess on the outcome?)
And now comes the Mueller witch hunt, Part II, in the form of a maufactured Ukraine hoax. The mainstream media and congressional democrats are "all-in" — the need to impeach the president apparently so grave as to require no reason. Zero! Nada! Goose egg!
One could say the whole thing is ridiculously scornful — except that crazed leftist ideologues at (BS)NBC, CNN, etc., and the Democratic party are the perpetrators.
Consider, Nancy Pelosi has stated that an uninterrupted impeachment charade "is worth losing the House" (in 2020). Ergo, not a thing you care about is of concern to them — be it your healthcare, the economy, illegal border crossings, the environment, USA trade policy, or even your family’s safety and security. Nothing! As evidenced, they have no intention of addressing a single issue on your personal docket.
Malfeasance of office is in itself bad enough. Even worse is the incessant hyperbole ("impeachment" is an explosive word) aimed primarily at undoing the will of the American voter and secondarily threatening our democracy through propaganda meant to undermine constitutional principles. Not only is the vitriol offensive on its face, but it’s also abusive, insulting and divisive.
Not coincidentally, the incomparably insightful Rush Limbaugh, commenting on the basis of feedback from citizens "tuned in" to the fraud implemented against them, recently stated on his daily radio broadcast that we are in the midst of a "cold Civil War" involving (only) flagrant emotional verbiage (rather than other tools at hand). Well, so far at least!