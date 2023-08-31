Those of us who grew up back in the 1950s and ’60s (the era of great rock ‘n’ roll groups and personalities, remember?) were privileged to dance and listen to music and lyrics that are still part of our being (soul?) to this day. We had our favorites, of course, but the songs themselves were the key to choices regarding idols. Irrelevant best describes peripheral factors that seem nowadays to dictate whom we adopt as hero or heroine.
No, I don’t know if Little Suzie (the Everly Brothers) eventually woke up. Or whether Lucille (Little Richard) came back where she belonged. Or if Sherry Baby (The Four Seasons) ever came out, but they were great songs by truly great artists. Elvis Presley? Bobby Darin? Fats Domino? Frankie Avalon? Johnny Mathis? Chuck Berry? Buddy Holly? Yes, it was a star studded cast.
And, while the lyrics may have lacked seriousness at times, what felt natural and good mattered more than structure. Spontaneity earned air time and therefore financial rewards that can disappear in a heartbeat (witness the Roaring ’20s). Still, some messages can be timeless in scope — never fading from memory, such as the ageless 1962 classic by the Kingston Trio (arranged as follows according to space limitations).
Profound it is, and deeply rooted, too, to wit:
“Where have all the flowers gone. Long time passing. Where have all the flowers gone? Long time ago. Where have all the flowers gone? Young girls picked them, every one. When will they ever learn? When will they ever learn?
“Where have all the young girls gone? Long time passing. Where have all the young girls gone? Long time ago. Where have all the young girls gone? Gone to young men, every one. When will they ever learn? When will they ever learn?
“Where have all the young men gone? Long time passing. Where have all the young men gone? Long time ago. Where have all the young men gone? Gone to soldiers, every one. When will they ever learn? When will they ever learn?
“Where have all the soldiers gone? Long time passing. Where have all the soldiers gone? A long, long time ago. Where have all the soldiers gone? Gone to graveyards, every one. When will they ever learn? When will they ever learn?”
Where have all the graveyards gone? Long time passing. Where have all the graveyards gone? Long time ago. Where have all the graveyards gone? Gone to flowers, every one. When will they ever learn? When will they ever learn?”
Not only is it a powerful indictment of war and violence, but it also speaks to the consistent overtone or undertow of something over a period of time (the continuity of events). It shows how one thing naturally leads to another — with unanticipated consequences to follow. Perhaps because it’s a fitting reminder of the connectedness of things (a lesson in waiting for most folks, huh?), it has remained firmly etched in my main memory bank.
Which prompts a question. Isn’t it a tragedy that the routine circumstances of life in the current century often prompt us to repeat that same last line — when will they (we) ever learn? Indeed, is it hindsight or foresight that governs the way we think and what we do or are we content just to let what happens, happen — absent self-reflection?
Unfortunate, isn’t it, that the idea of examining one’s own mental and emotional processes appears to be passe in 2023?
Anyway, my sense is that the House Republican preoccupation with Hunter Biden’s criminal enterprise is a colossal waste of time. Dad Joe, having successfully implemented the Clinton’s fraudulent influence peddling shakedown, will pardon him and then himself, and they’ll both fly away as free as birds — mockingly tweeting that familiar tune: “When will they ever learn?”