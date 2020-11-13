It’s not surprising that in the United States, the more money you make, the more you pay in income taxes.
During the final presidential debate, projected President-elect Joe Biden said he plans to implement $4 trillion in new taxes on the wealthiest Americans. It is consistent with the plans offered by the Democrats — raise taxes on the highest-income Americans. This is a popular sentiment because it avoids upsetting the vast majority of Americans who make less.
But is it fair? According to various tax groups, the top 20 percent of Americans pay almost 90 percent of all federal income taxes. The bottom 50 percent of Americans pay roughly 3 percent of federal income taxes.
As the Tax Foundation points out, to understand and improve the nation’s tax system, policy-makers should look not only at those paying the highest tax rates, but also at those on the opposite end of the spectrum.
Mr. Biden’s proposal to increase taxes $4 trillion over 10 years has received almost no public scrutiny — not from the press, not from Democrats and not even from Republicans. This massive of a tax increase deserves more coverage than simply buying into the notion that such a plan is OK because Mr. Biden plans to soak it to the millionaires and billionaires.
Using income tax data, the Tax Foundation notes that the average refundable tax credit rates, and therefore the percentage of nonpayers, began to climb dramatically after the Tax Reform Act of 1986.
That’s because the standard deduction almost doubled the size of the personal exemption. Next, the creation and expansion of credits – such as the Earned Income Tax Credit, the Child Credit, and various energy and education credits in later decades – further contributed to the increase in the percentage of nonpayers, the foundation reports.
As fewer Americans pay income taxes, the remaining taxpayers have to pay a greater share. From 1986 to 2016, for example, the top 1 percent’s share of income taxes rose from 25.8 percent to 37.3 percent, while the bottom 90 percent’s share fell from 45.3 percent to 30.5 percent.
We think that if Mr. Biden wants to put forth such a massive tax increase, there should be an accounting of where the funds generated will go. And there needs to be a more detailed look at who will pay what.
Finally, this proposal deserves to be scrutinized because it ultimately will grow government — not pay down debt. There never seems to be any consideration for that growing problem that hardly anybody talks about.