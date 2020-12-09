With all the different retailers in existence today that are looking to increase their business, one might think that it would be relatively easy for a community — especially one seeking to expand its retail footprint — to accomplish that task.
But that isn’t necessarily the case.
To be sure, the increasing amount of online sales may discourage some retailers from looking to open more brick-and-mortar stores. And there’s no question that the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on retail sales, too, especially among those who have lost their jobs or have had their hours cut back because of the pandemic.
Pertinent factors? No doubt. But there’s something else at play — something so basic that it might surprise many.
It’s the difficulty of finding the right person — the decision-maker associated with a retail firm — to let him or her know that a community is open for business.
Andy Colvin, Norfolk’s city administrator who also heads up the community’s economic development efforts, explained the situation recently.
When seeking to recruit manufacturers or industries, it can be a relatively straightforward process: Put a proposal together, make a trip to corporate headquarters and make one’s pitch.
That is an oversimplification, of course, but that’s how economic development efforts often work at their core.
With retail, it gets more complicated, Mr. Colvin said. That’s because so many different players can be involved. In some cases, it’s a real estate developer with land that could be turned into a retail area. In others, it might be Realtors who have existing space available and a working relationship with a specific retailer or two. Then there are retail firms that hire consultants who seek out possible areas for future growth. And some retail firms have executives who handle that work themselves.
A lot of time can be spent — perhaps even wasted — simply trying to figure out who the players are.
That’s why we think it was wise for the City of Norfolk to contract with a firm called retail strategies to both examine areas of the community’s retail economy that could use bolstering — and, this is what’s particularly important — then engage in recruiting work on the city’s behalf.
The retail strategies representatives have already established working relationships with many national retail firms; they know who to talk to and who to set up meetings with. That could serve as a big advantage for Norfolk as it continues to seek to expand its retail footprint.