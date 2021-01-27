Here in Northeast and North Central Nebraska, we’re no stranger to hazardous weather.
This time of year, there’s always the threat of snowstorms, blizzards and ice storms that make travel treacherous — or deadly, as we saw in the past week. Once the calendar hits February, the cold weather can get downright nasty, with subzero temperatures. In the summer, the heat index can soar past 100 degrees.
Two years ago, parts of Northeast and North Central Nebraska were hit by historic flooding — including what was termed as a “bomb cyclone” triggered by large amounts of ice and snow that could not be absorbed into the ground and had to go somewhere.
In 2014, the town of Pilger — along with other parts of the region — was devastated by a tornado that wiped out homes, churches, businesses and livelihoods.
But just how risky is it to live in this corner of the state?
The National Risk Index, put together by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), is based on calculations by 80 experts over six years and reveals the risks for each county in the United States for 18 natural hazards. The interactive tool went live in November.
Natural hazards are defined as environmental phenomena that affect societies and the human environment, not to be confused with other types of hazards, such as manmade hazards. For example, flooding resulting from coastal storm surge is a natural hazard, whereas flooding because of a levee or dam failure is a manmade hazard.
Specifically, the National Risk Index can help communities, homeowners and renters plan for weather emergencies and how to recover from them when they inevitably happen.
Thankfully, of the natural hazards included in the index, we don’t have to worry about many of them, including avalanches, coastal flooding, hurricanes, tsunamis and volcanoes. And when earthquakes do happen around here, they usually don’t amount to much.
But that doesn’t mean we’re immune.
We’ve already mentioned cold weather, heat waves, ice storms, flooding, strong winds and tornadoes. But don’t forget hail, lightning and wildfires.
And right now, the entire state had been in a drought — at least until the latest snow.
Like most of Northeast and North Central Nebraska, Madison County’s risk index and expected annual loss are relatively low. The county’s social vulnerability is classified as relatively moderate, and the community resilience is very high.
Overall, just two counties in the state — Webster in southern Nebraska and Douglas in eastern Nebraska — have a risk index of relatively high.
So what can we glean from that?
Even in the midst of winter, Northeast and North Central Nebraska is a good, safe place to call home.