Isn’t it fun to answer the doorbell on Halloween night and be greeted by a scary collection of goblins and ghosts and gremlins and ghouls hollering “trick or treat?” Toting buckets and sacks ready to burst with booty (Reese’s, Twix, Hershey’s, KitKat, Almond Joy), the youngsters (likely chaperoned nowadays by a parent or two for safety’s sake) politely offer a quick “thank you” and excitedly hustle along their way.
By all appearances, the Oct. 31 festivity (it’s origin traces to Celtic speaking countries going back about 2,000 years) has become a favorite both for children and adults. Shopping malls and enterprises of all kinds tap into the anticipation — offering an unlimited array of costume alternatives that stir the imagination of party goers and trick or treaters alike ... and, yes, effectively relegating the simple disguises dating to my own rural history mostly passé.
They probably weren’t aware of it, of course, but a couple of the older kids who ventured upon our doorstep were ostensibly racist. How could we deduce such, you ask? Well, they were clad in authentic looking colonial costumes that would have fit the bill as culturally insensitive according to the unacquainted WOKE (Witlessness Overlapping Kooky Evildoing) featherbrains bought in to the insane cancel culture lunacy.
Which undoubtedly played a significant role in the Nov. 2 election results two days later in Virginia, New Jersey, Minnesota, Texas and elsewhere (a Republican mayor elected in Seattle?). Unlike congressional Democrats and mainstream media hacks who exhausted every means at their disposal to spin it fallaciously, the voters were not about to participate in falsity. “Socialism sucks!” was an oft repeated truth — uttered loudly and clearly.
Indeed, balloters could take issue with a nauseating bill of fare so far left and so irrational that it turns the stomach. Was it the border tomfoolery involving illegals, asinine vaccine and mask mandates unsupported by science, the incomprehensible Afghanistan witlessness, inflation run amok at the gas station and the grocery store, empty shelves presaging Christmas woes with shipping containers senselessly marooned offshore?
Make no mistake, the Biden socialist agenda — manipulated by a misguided cabal of “progressives” (the president has neither the inclination nor the intestinal fortitude to stand up to the Sanders and AOC led campaign to undermine virtually everything America has stood for) — has reaped the whirlwind, so to speak, destined to suffer the consequences of its own egregious actions. Doomed to failure from the outset, it’s been history’s echo.
Inarguably, the Critical Race Theory claptrap proved the catalyst. Moms and dads, sickened by the destructive CRT blather to which their children are being subjected (Indoctrination 101), showed up at the polls in record numbers. Horrified by evidence that education is awash with pernicious left-wing propaganda designed to stunt a child’s brain (dividing students along racial lines), parents exhibited their dissatisfaction.
Frankly, my sense is that the NEA and the AFT (powerful teachers’ unions from which Joe Biden takes his marching orders) have overplayed their hand. Having demonstrated an abysmal absence of conscience in crippling the young minds entrusted to their care (routinely choosing politics over principle), they’ve essentially been unmasked as subversive education hypocrites.
They’re dedicated to teaching kids what to think, not how to think ...illustrates the extent to which liberal extremists will sink to undo 50-plus years of progress since The Civil Rights Act of 1964 (“prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin”). Power and control is their panacea, and using racism to drive a wedge between both individuals and groups outlines their playbook. Blaceface on Halloween, no less? Yup, just ask Ralph Northam!