Don’t we need some Christmas this year? Don’t we need some “peace on earth and goodwill to mankind?” Don’t we need the appearance of angels, the sudden joy of shepherds and the blessed hope of a baby whose very name means salvation?
Those are questions that have been posed by Christian author Max Lucado. One could suggest that we, indeed, need some Christmas every year. But perhaps especially this year.
As Mr. Lucado puts it, “We need someone to save us. From this rancor, this bitterness, this hostility.”
We could add that to that list by including distrust, hyperpartisanship and hopelessness. For all of those things have been present this year. They serve to sap humanity of its goodness, of its desire to seek out the best in others, of its belief in a brighter future.
Too often, we find ourselves focusing on what we’re against.
There’s a need for that, but as Christmas approaches, how about if today we focus on what we should be for.
Mr. Lucado writes, “Here is what I’m for: the baby in the manger. God in a barn. God with an umbilical cord. So human he suckles milk, so divine he is worshipped by angels. A wide-eyed girl who has had a baby and never had sex. A stunned Joseph who has soldiered his way into the most improbable story in history.”
How about being for the hope of Christmas, offering prayers that Jesus will do what this world’s leaders have been unable to do — calm us and unite us.
And given that you are reading this on a news organization’s Commentary page or from its website, it’s only fair to acknowledge that there is so much shouting going on. On the airwaves. On the news. On social media. Everyone seems to be shouting.
As Mr. Lucado points out, “It is one thing to have an opinion; it’s something else to have a fight. Let’s reason together. Let’s work together. And, if discussion fails, let love succeed. If love covers a multitude of sins, can it not cover a multitude of opinions? We need an intermezzo of calm in this cacophony of opinions. Gratefully, we have one. It’s called Christmas.”
The world still sits in shadows. Death casts its shroud. Misfortune is still present. Yet, whatever the generations bring, the light of Jesus still shines.
To quote Mr. Lucado one final time: “Thank God for Christmas. Thank God it’s Christmas. Because this Christmas, we really need Christmas.