There are some topics that polite people generally consider to be off limit for public discussion, including politics. With this super-charged political climate, that seems to be wise.
Mix in some alcohol to a political discussion, and what could possibly go wrong?
But that is exactly what was attempted recently at the first Pints & Politics event in Norfolk. Such events have been popular all across the nation in recent years, with locals from all political spectrums asking questions and sharing opinions, usually over a few beers. Many of them feature a speaker.
We were pleased to learn that the first Norfolk event went off at Black Cow Fat Pig without any voices being raised.
The event attracted an estimated 50 to 60 people. Many of them were from towns besides Norfolk.
Former Speaker of the Legislature Mike Flood and Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning were the key speakers of the evening.
Flood, who has been involved with a proposal to help Northeast Nebraska grow over the next 20 to 30 years, started the evening showing a map of the economic prosperity in each county, which showed enormous growth in the Omaha and Lincoln areas, but not in Northeast Nebraska.
Several questions were asked about the repeated plans for growth, including technology and pay. This is one of the many problems Northeast Nebraska is looking to address as it looks toward the future.
One of the issues that was brought up was the need to keep more young people in Norfolk and the region.
Norfolk is growing, especially through the downtown area.
“We have to intestinally create spatial density,” Flood said. “We have to create an environment that somebody that is 23 will have a good experience in Norfolk.”
Sure, Pints & Politics might seem like an odd topic for those who have some gray, but it really isn’t. Years ago, before everyone became so uncompromising, people discussed politics at bars, recognizing when it was time to switch topics. Often times working people bonded over beers, solving world problems while sometimes poking fun at the day’s events. We think these are events that have great potential, especially to attract and retain young people.
Pints & Politics, provided they are kept free and open to the public, just might be what this nation needs at this time.
It seems the nation has become so polarized that having important events discussed through casual conversations makes a lot of sense. To benefit Nebraska, they might also feature home brewed beer or wine.
Since this first one was so successful, we hope that these types of events can be repeated. And we would like to see more topics covered, especially in an election year.