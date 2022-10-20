Their list speaks for itself.
Ripley’s believe-it-or-not smorgasbord includes all sorts of weirdities — events and items and activities so bizarre and abnormal and unorthodox that they tend to befuddle anyone happening to pay heed. Typically, when the unbelievable comes to life right before our eyes (infiltrating our comfort zone, perhaps), the natural tendency is to pooh-pooh it — to avoid having to confront the obvious.
Which serves to explain the multi-faceted funny business consequential to Joe Biden’s mental faculties (or lack thereof). Crib sheets and cue cards have become standard fare. Even the teleprompter, a normally reliable crutch that renders thinking skills subservient to reading abilities, is a recurrent challenge. Attempting to shake hands with ghosts? Needing to be rescued (from a probing questioner) by the Easter bunny?
Indeed, Mr. Biden’s evident senility has compromised his ability to communicate. It requires servant clarification. What he says (documented daily by pundits) often makes little or no sense and is dutifully walked back by staff toadies. His command of issues is haphazard at best — leading many congressional elites and media personalities (not to exclude the majority population) to question who’s actually pulling the strings.
While the general consensus appears to be that Barack Obama is the puppeteer, my sense is that the unrelenting animosity between the two precludes that possibility. Susan Rice, director of the Domestic Policy Council (“governmentese run amok”) in the United States and long time Democrat establishment insider-manipulator-prevaricator seems a more likely choice. Kamala Harris? Nancy Pelosi? Chuck Schumer? Jen Psaki? Nope, not IQ worthy!
Seriously, the fact that Joe Biden’s illegitimate (many of us believe) presidency is still in play (no pun intended), let alone that hardly anyone bothers to question his stated intention to run again in 2024, is almost inconceivable. Where’s the clamor for a total health evaluation (as was the case with his predecessor) based on oft-voiced and respected medical opinion? And the Twenty-Fifth Amendment? It fits this sorry situation to a tee.
Frankly, the New York speech (subsequent to the Buffalo tragedy perpetrated by an insane gunman) cemented Mr. Biden’s legacy as the most divisive, out-of-touch president in American history.
Senselessly attacking his fellow Americans (his charge that “MAGA terrorists” and “White supremacists” are the biggest threats in our country’s history is patently ridiculous) is hardly a recipe for vote getting. His deceptive utterances are reality bereft.
Of course, given the absolute mess that the Biden administration has made of virtually everything — inflation at near record highs (reminiscent of the Carter tenure), southern border chaos unparalleled in USA annals, violent crime rates skyrocketing across the country, a drug epidemic fueled by illegals entering at will, foreign policy debacles that boggle the mind, etc. — there’s nary a single accomplishment to run on.
Hence, the Democrat party is reduced to desperate tactics. There’s nothing left!
They’ll continue to grasp at straws — anything that might draw attention away from the economic and social cataclysm they’ve created. Leaking the Alito transcript (in an effort to use the contentious abortion issue to gain votes)? How pitifully sad! It scrapes the very bottom of the barrel. It’s a Supreme Court first — an utter disgrace.
Which should send alarm bells ringing in every voting precinct in the country. If the loony leftists and a complicit mainstream media will stoop to that, what else is on the horizon? Can we anticipate another Luhan manufactured China virus — serving to necessitate mail-in balloting and all its foibles?
Or, is it likely to be something so oddball that no one has ever contemplated it? Well, who knows? Ripley may gain a new entry.