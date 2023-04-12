It’s been more than two months, and there still has been no word on the investigation into why South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem family’s personal information, including her Social Security number, were leaked by the Jan. 6 committee looking into the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Mrs. Noem said her phone number was hacked to make hoax calls, which she had no involvement in, according to a press release from the governor’s office. “Callous mishandling of personal information has real-world consequences,” she said in a statement. “If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement.”
Mrs. Noem said she asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Congress to investigate the leak. In January, nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers belonging to former President Donald Trump’s closest allies, including Cabinet members and Republican governors, were inadvertently disclosed in a spreadsheet that the committee posted along with a number of other records. There still apparently has been no reason given for why this happened.
If it ends up like the investigations into Hunter Biden’s laptop, we may never know. Remember when the Department of Justice and the FBI — before the 2020 election — were given the Biden laptop and reportedly were going to investigate the younger Biden and his business dealings with companies in China and Ukraine over the year? Among other things, it is unclear whether Hunter Biden’s actions influenced President Joe Biden’s foreign policy decisions. But we are still waiting, even for a press conference or a news release that states when the investigation will be completed. Eighty-story buildings have been built quicker than this investigation.
Then there have been calls for finding out how the COVID-19 pandemic originated. Apparently, this has been an ongoing question, but it never seems to get answered. Was the virus generated from a lab, or was it natural transmission? If it was natural transmission, why have the Chinese leaders not cooperated with investigators?
When the Republicans took over the U.S. House of Representatives in January, they announced a series of investigations. It seems as though only Fox News and a few conservative commentators even discuss it. It makes us wonder if these investigations will be completed in silence — if at all.
Without the daily pressure that comes from stories from the Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC and the New York Times repeating an allegation, such as President Donald Trump’s alleged “Russian collusion,” no investigation ever seems to get completed. And if they do, the results seem as though they never get publicized.
This is just another example of why we need the national press to be balanced.