What did we know and when?

Instinct is considered to be a normally adaptive aspect of animal behavior (of which we know humans are a part), which may explain why something about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s manner set off warning signals in my brain from the start. Readers of this column understand that I have never been a fan of the American physiologist-scientist who serves as the director of the U. S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
For those blessed with information derived from having been “educated,” there exists a bit of philosophy — courtesy of Plato (ancient Greek philosopher, student of Socrates, and teacher of Aristotle) — that reads as follows: “Wise men talk because they have something to say, fools because they have to say something.”
From COVID-19’s outset my sense was that Dr. Fauci’s rambling dissertations were more about enhancing his image and status than sharing vital information. Much of what he said seemed tangled in motive — contradictory on its face and tilted in favor of personal relationships — as with China, the WHO, the CDC, etc. He relished having others comply with or submit to his wishes or opinions, sans rebuttal. (None dare doubt the “Wisdom of Solomon”!)
Especially telling was his hasty transition from “masks are of no use” to “one, two or even three are a must.” Anyone with a lick of common sense knows that inhaling one’s own exhale (carbon dioxide — a waste gas) is unhealthy. High concentrations are known to affect respiratory function and can cause excitation followed by depression of the central nervous system (that per my high school science class of 1950s scholarship).
And yet Dr. Fauci’s “prescriptions” have succeeded in instilling a level of fear that overrules rationality — resulting in mask wearing even when outdoors or when behind the wheel solo.
There is no scientific evidence — nary a shred — to back up their use. Studies prove that states with mandates had as many or more cases than those that didn’t. Masks will not keep you from getting the virus or from passing it on. That is fact!
Of course, political leanings may apply — given the typical mainstream media propaganda alleging that Democrats wear masks and Republicans don’t (hence, one can easily tell with whom to associate and whom to avoid). That, too, appears consistent with the Fauci predilection (signaling a habitual preference) — distinguishing the good guys from the bad, so to speak.
But, the skullduggery is all for naught. A treasure trove of damning emails (obtained by BuzzFeed via the Freedom of Information Act) both presaging and following the pandemic’s arrival detail a web of deceit.
Dr. Fauci knew early on that the virus likely leaked from the lab in Wuhan as a result of the “gain-of-function” research supported by funding from American taxpayers and on which Fauci himself signed-off.
For those who may be wondering, such experimentation means taking a virus that could infect humans and making it even more transmissible and/or pathogenic. It’s dangerous beyond words (which might prompt one to question to what extent the Chinese military may have been involved — biological weaponry notwithstanding). In any case, Dr. Fauci’s credibility is completely shot, leading to a myriad of calls for his removal.
Unfortunately, it’s tardy in coming. COVID-19 has caused 6.9 million deaths globally, has wreaked havoc on economies worldwide, has impacted families and friendships in ways unimaginable, and has put politics before civilization ... communicating indirectly that corruption is a way of life.
To what extent is Anthony Fauci culpable? Well, better that he had leveled universally from the start. Lying has consequences — criminal, for ordinary folks absent connections!