Earlier this week, Hillary Clinton shared for the first time what could have been her 2016 presidential victory speech. CNN, NBC and many major news outlets reported on it. Not surprisingly, Mrs. Clinton’s remarks referenced what becoming the first woman president of the United States would have meant to her.
“Today with your children on your shoulders, neighbors at your side, friends old and new standing as one, you renewed our democracy. And because of the honor you have given me, you changed its face forever,” Mrs. Clinton says in a video excerpt in the speech.
“I’ve met women who were born before women had the right to vote. They’ve been waiting 100 years for tonight. I’ve met little boys and girls who didn’t understand why a woman has never been president before. Now they know, and the world knows, that in America every boy and every girl can grow up to be whatever they dream, even president of the United States,” she said.
We can’t argue with any of that. In fact, we agree with it. We just hope the first woman president — whomever she might turn out to be — is a little more forthcoming about her past, including that of the Clinton Foundation.
What exactly was the Clinton Foundation and why did it nearly fold when she was no longer in office? Was it set up to try to get donations to peddle influence? How much did Hillary and Bill Clinton receive working for the foundation?
According to its newly released IRS Form 990, the Clinton Foundation received about $16.3 million in contributions in 2020. This was a 93.6% decrease from the nearly $250 million the charitable organization received in 2009 after Hillary Clinton was appointed secretary of state. If this truly was a charitable organization, would donations have fallen off so sharply?
Perhaps we can get some insight into the Clinton Foundation from Bill Clinton’s end-of-term presidential pardons?
Among them was fugitive financier Marc Rich, whose wife, Denise, gave heavily to Democratic causes, including $450,000 for the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, according to the Washington Post. In fact, the newspaper found that 2,700 loyal supporters — those who have given to both Clintons — donated more than $129 million for their political races and legal needs.
And what about the more than 33,000 missing emails on Hillary Clinton’s server as secretary of state? Why was she even allowed to have a private server for her emails? Could it have something to do with donations to the Clinton Foundation? Will there ever be a complete investigation? Sure, there have been mentions that the Clinton Foundation was being investigated by the FBI, even as recently as 2018. But, how come the results of these investigations are never released? Are the reports ever completed? If they are, does the media choose to ignore them?
If we wonder about a Hillary Clinton presidency, we also wonder if there would have been an accounting of the Clinton Foundation and how much money actually helped charities.