As the country emerges from the lingering pandemic, the U.S. economy is rebounding and revved up for a 2021 boom.
A recent report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is one barometer of the recovery. Nearly 380,000 Americans were added to payrolls in February — bringing total job creation to 12.9 million since April 2020. Americans also have put a bigger emphasis on saving since the pandemic began, and many are now teed-up for a shopping spree. Household savings rates have remained above the two-decade average since last spring.
All that said, federal officials and policymakers should be careful not to gin up the economy too much. Inflation could be lurking behind the corner and could bridle progress.
Elaine Parker, president of the Job Creators Network Foundation, recently wrote, “Some inflation — the rate at which the price of goods and services rise — is healthy. In fact, the Federal Reserve pinpoints a 2% inflation level as ideal. But runaway inflation needs to be avoided.”
Why? Because as the prices of goods and services rise, the purchasing power of the dollar drops. That can catch consumers and small businesses off guard. Stability is key to continued economic growth.
One source of inflation, of course, is government spending. As Uncle Sam fires up the printing press to cover deficit spending, prices will rise in conjunction with a growing money supply. From that perspective, the trillions of stimulus dollars spent by Congress to address the coronavirus over the past year likely will have as much of a down side as it did a positive impact.
Some targeted pandemic-related spending was warranted to help struggling small businesses and their employees. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) gave these small businesses and their employees a lifeline to help weather the crisis.
However, there is no shortage of pork spending on pet projects in each of the pandemic bills that passed in the last year. The $1.9 trillion legislative package that was just approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden is a case in point. Only a fraction of the bill’s spending is for coronavirus-related relief.
“Keeping programs like the PPP funded along with other appropriations that directly contribute to a return of pre-pandemic norms is welcome. But typical Washington spending on pet projects disguised as pandemic relief shouldn’t be tolerated,” Ms. Parker wrote.
The U.S. economy is on the road to recovery. As small businesses continue picking up the pieces and begin firing on all cylinders, the government needs to avoid sabotaging the rebound.