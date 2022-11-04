Lyndon Johnson once said, “If you’re not listening, you’re not learning.”
One of the benefits of my job is I get to listen. In fact, for those of you who aren’t familiar with the daily goings-on of a newspaper reporter, a substantial portion of my job is to listen to all sides and all points of view, and consequently to try to learn enough to identify the facts and then report them in a manner that may in some way edify and inform the reader.
It’s not nearly as easy as it sounds.
Oftentimes during the course of learning and reporting on a story, there is the distinct realization that there are, in fact, valid points on both sides of some of the most critical issues that face our citizens and those elected or appointed to represent them. Right or wrong is not always so clear.
A good example of this is the proposed bond issue that will be in the hands of Norfolk voters on Election Day. Having spent a significant amount of time immersed in the proposed measure over the past several weeks; researching, interviewing and fact checking until my eyes glazed over, I can tell you that supporters, for and against, are passionate about their perspectives, and there are valid points of view on each side.
It’s not my job to pick a side, though. My job is to listen; to hear both sides, do as much due diligence as I can and then report the story for what it is; no bias and no bull.
It’s not so hard when the issue is one that is more likely to unite us. For example, I think most of us can agree that the proposed four-lane expansion of Highway 275 between Norfolk and Omaha is great for the community and the region, and is way overdue. Twenty-plus years overdue — if we’re counting.
I learned recently that way back in 1988, when I was a senior in high school, the Nebraska Legislature voted on, and adopted, the plan that would improve more than 600 miles of two-lane highway in the state. The improvements would be great for the economy, more efficient for travelers and, most importantly, safer for the tens of thousands of drivers and passengers on the roadways each year.
Problem is ... here we are 34 years later and the project is still not done.
Issues like the 275 expansion are easy. Notwithstanding the mountain of information and data that’s been generated over the past three decades, it’s an issue that’s easy to support; easy for people in the community to unite behind. (More to come on this later.)
Anyone ever been to New York City? Having had the opportunity to visit NYC on a few different occasions over the years, I don’t believe I’ve seen a more diverse populace than you will find in the Big Apple. Talk about different ... if you want another opinion, just turn around and ask.
I remember when the planes hit the trade center towers on 9/11. I had visited NYC in September of the previous year. As always, I was amazed at the towering steel monuments overlooking the city. Watching them fall, just a year later, was one of the most disquieting events of my life, at the time.
It seems like every fall I am reminded of the events of that day and, in my mind, I do the mental math, trying to figure out how long it’s been.
I recall how the entire nation rallied around the victims of those attacks. As profoundly shocking as 9/11 was to us all, it was also the most patriotic time in my life.
Our nation seemed to instantly unify around those events and their victims. The unity that was born during that time in our history started in New York, perhaps the most diverse city in the world.
Here’s my point; when all is said and done, what makes our republic just a little more special than the rest of the world is our ability, even in the midst of spirited disagreement or diverse points of view, to come together, unify, and move forward for the greater good.
No matter where you stand on any of the issues, or candidates, on the Nov. 8 ballot, when you wake up on the morning of Nov. 9 ... it’s over.
If you believe what Johnson said, Nov. 9 will be the time for us to stop doing as much talking and start doing a little more listening, and learning. Time to put our differences aside and start the process of moving forward, and working to effect positive change in the community around us.
Believe me, there are a ton of good ideas out there, on all sides of the issues. If you listen carefully, you’ll learn, just as I have.