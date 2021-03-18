Was virus spread intentionally?

Ancient history it most assuredly is not! Still, it’s entirely likely that the majority of folks who reside in South Dakota and Nebraska these days are unaware of a linkage of sorts that originated back in 1942 and ended in 1967.
Reminders do indeed exist — at least for folks of my vintage who can recollect the significance of rows of dome-shaped concrete structures (covered by dirt and grass) still standing in both strategic locations.
Which were assumed to be far enough inland to make Japanese and German air strikes less likely. The site choices were crucial — given that the Black Hills Ordinance Depot at Igloo, S.D., and the Sioux Army Depot just outside Sidney, Neb., would become repositories for the storage (and anticipated disposal?) not only of “conventional” war time ammunitions but also of chemical weaponry known to extort an egregious (im)moral consequence.
You read that right! Stored in facilities called igloos (several hundred of them), Mustard Gas (a cellular toxin best known for causing severe skin burns and blisters along with permanent eye damage) and Sarin (an odorless and colorless activator that impairs the nervous system and can be fired from a rocket or bomb and disbursed as aerosol) can be deadly. Even minimal exposure presages a long term illness.
Interestingly, the Western Nebraska location in Cheyenne County brought into play the eminent domain statute (the right of government to expropriate private property for public use with payment of compensation). Accomplished quickly and sans ceremony, the transactions involved 20,000 acres and 35 farm families who were bought out and bid bye-bye. Have any of them since opted to return for a look-see? OK, maybe it’s not a good idea.
Verily, given that more than 50 years had passed since my wife had revisited the South Dakota site at Igloo (in Fall River County) where she spent a good portion of her childhood, the opportunity to touch base with her roots was palpably tempting. Only eight miles south of Edgemont (where she later spent her high school years) and less than 90 from our home in Rapid City, it would make for a leisurely afternoon journey.
Yet, as we were about to enter, a pickup pell-melled beside us and the driver “inquired” as to our business. His manner was heebee-jeebee inducing, a bit spooky, shall we say — albeit appropriate to the ghostly remains of what had heretofore been its own active community (schools, hospital, commissary, etc.) He informed us that a few like-minded citizen subjects had established residence in abandoned igloos and had scant use for company!
But for what creditable reason, you might ask, is this a topic suitable for resurrecting in 2021? Hasn’t society progressed beyond the point where unleashing weapons of mass destruction crosses the proverbial (red) line (in the sand), so to speak, signifying inhumane actions considered so vile and compassionless that no person or nation would dare contemplate their use much less exercise them? Well, sorry to disappoint.
The COVID-19 pandemic in which the world is engulfed is a WMD nightmare! The death toll rises daily with the USA reporting 28.6 million cases and 512,000 deaths by February’s end; India 11.1 million cases and 157,000 dead; Brazil 10.5 million cases and 254,000 dead; Russia 4.19 million cases and 843,300 dead; and the United Kingdom 4.17 million cases and 123,000 dead. The numbers alone are staggering, not to exclude the dire social and economic statistics.
Which begs several important questions? Does COVID-19 epitomize biological warfare? Is it a weaponized (genetic?) virus as many suspect? Did it emerge from China’s Wuhan Lab by accident or on purpose? Why wasn’t immediate action taken at the source to prevent it from spreading?
And, does it portend the ultimate evil — surpassing even that of the previously cited poisonous agents warehoused in South Dakota and Nebraska igloos?