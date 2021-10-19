Think about this: Last year, 69,710 American died of opioid overdoses. To provide some context, that’s 19% more Americans than were killed in the entire Vietnam War and 30 times the number killed in Afghanistan.
That comparison isn’t intended to diminish the significance of deaths in either of those military wars, but rather to show the extent and seriousness of the opioid problem in the U.S.
The 2020 death total marks a 49 percent increase since 2018, when concern about opioids was among the top issues in America and the last major opioid legislation was enacted.
Helping fight the battle has been the increasingly wide use of naloxone, which can help reverse drug overdoses if administered soon enough. Other drug treatment and prevention programs are extremely helpful, too.
But is it enough?
Paul Steidler, a senior fellow with the Lexington Institute in Arlington, Va., argues that the war on opioids must also involve seizing as many opioids as possible. This requires fully enforcing the 2018 Synthetics Trafficking and Overdose Prevention (STOP) Act.
“Simply put, the fewer opioids drug cartels ship, the fewer people die,” Mr. Steidler recently wrote.
The STOP Act requires advanced electronic data (AED) tracking information on all packages coming into the United States. With AED, law enforcement can use sophisticated data analytics to better identify and seize suspicious packages that have opioids.
The U.S. is making strides on this front, but it could do better.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency does a good job of seizing opioids on U.S. borders. So far in 2021, it has seized 9,337 pounds of fentanyl, which is powering the opioid epidemic. That’s up from 4,791 pounds in 2020 and 2,283 in 2018.
The agency isn’t doing as well in dealing with opioids shipped — often through China — in the international postal system. It was supposed to issue final regulations for the implementation of the STOP Act on the international postal system back in 2019. It took until March of this year for interim regulations to be issued, and they were weaker than hoped for.
For example, the STOP Act required every country to put AED information on packages entering the United States by earlier this year. But more than 100 countries have been granted extensions on that deadline. There also have been no updates on how the agency plans to improve enforcement of the STOP Act.
America must fight the war on opioids and win it. We have the technology and the resources to do so. Throw in resolve and common sense and it will be the drug cartels dying, not 70,000 Americans.