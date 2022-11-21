The world is awash with supposed shortcuts and gimmicks that will magically solve almost any problem. But most of us know it’s never that simple. Those that don’t realize that will likely find themselves with an unsolved problem and a lighter wallet.
But could there be an exception? Could there be a straightforward step that could improve the nation’s economy?
History would indicate that it’s possible.
Will Coggin, who is a student of history, and a veteran of public affairs work in Washington, D.C., suggests that the right way to grow the U.S. economy is simply to cut the federal income tax.
His idea stems from a new book by well-known economist Art Laffer, who examined the history of major changes in the U.S. tax code since the establishment of the federal income tax in 1913. Mr. Laffer details how the top federal income tax rate, for example, has fluctuated greatly since then — from as high as 91% (in times of war) and as low as 25%.
But amid all those rate changes, “there has been a remarkable, consistent and irrefutable trend. The economy improves whenever this top marginal rate has been cut — and vice versa,” Mr. Coggin recently wrote.
Consider the Roaring ’20s — which actually started with a whimper. High taxes imposed to fund U.S. involvement in World War I stifled economic growth. But that changed when Congress reduced the top income tax rate from 73% to 25%, and the economy took off.
A comparable situation happened after World War II. Federal taxes stayed high as the United States got involved in the Korean War, and the gross domestic product throughout the 1950s grew at a tepid 2.5%. After his election in 1960, John F. Kennedy pushed a massive federal income tax cut that ultimately passed after his assassination. The result? GDP growth doubled to 5%.
At this point, the pertinent question is this: why does cutting federal income taxes help the economy?
It’s because taxing anything means people have less of it. If you passed a 1,000% tax on strawberries, everyone would start eating other fruit. If taxes are raised on income, you’ll get less total income. Always.
But lower rates mean people can keep more of the money they earn. That incentivizes people to work more. It also means people have more money to spend — which is also good for the economy.
What can the history teach us about our present moment?
There are many parallels between the economic malaise of the 1970s and today. High inflation and stagnant growth combined to create “stagflation.” Interest rates skyrocketed. But President Ronald Reagan worked with Congress and received broad bipartisan support for tax reform in the 1980s.
Lower taxes, better economy. It’s that simple.