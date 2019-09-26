Nebraska Cornhuskers

When Lane McCallum’s field goal cleared the uprights last Saturday night, a roar erupted in the crowd watching the game in downtown Norfolk at the Oktoberfest celebration.

While a penalty erased the points from the scoreboard last Saturday night, that didn’t diminish the city’s pride in the former Norfolk High Panther. And McCallum is just one example of how Scott Frost is building up the Nebraska football team’s walk-on program — while also infusing a dose of Husker pride across the state in doing so.

For years, towns across Nebraska have cheered on their hometown heroes and boys have dreamed of donning the scarlet and cream. In many small towns across Nebraska, people there will more than likely be able to tell you someone who saw the field for the Huskers.

This year’s team includes players from Albion (Wyatt Mazour), Clarkson (Bradley Bunner), Norfolk (Lane McCallum, Ethan Piper and Ryan Schommer) and O’Neill (Wyatt Liewer). In all, 28 Nebraska towns are represented on this year’s team.

This season, McCallum became the first Norfolk native to score for the Huskers since Clete Blakeman scored two touchdowns as a senior quarterback in 1987, according to the NU Sports Information Department.

While Blakeman saw his playing career end at Nebraska, he is now in his 10th season as an NFL referee. Bill Lafleur, who played at Norfolk Catholic, also made the NFL after being a walk-on at Nebraska and punted for three seasons in the NFL.

Point to a spot on the map in Northeast and North Central Nebraska and there’s likely been a Husker hailing from there. Mention Pierce and Matt Herian comes to mind. Battle Creek produced a string of Huskers under Bob Schnitzler. (Dave Volk, Matt Hoskinson and more). Hartington’s football field is named after Russ Hochstein, who earned two Super Bowl rings after playing at Nebraska. Going back even further, William Johnson from Stanton played defensive back in the NFL for three seasons from 1963 to 1965.

Even at a time when many towns are consolidating schools and fewer kids are playing football, Frost’s effort to build the his roster from within brings added interest to the team in this corner of the state.

