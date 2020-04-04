Voting by mail encouraged

In the 2018 general election, there were 1,287 early voting ballots cast out of the 1,350 that were issued in Madison County. A total of 10,544 ballots were cast, so only a little more than 12 percent were early ballots.
If Anne Pruss, Madison County clerk and election commissioner, has a say, that number will increase at least sevenfold.
Pruss said she would recommend getting an early ballot. All registered voters in Madison County and the rest of Nebraska should receive a letter from the secretary of state in the next few days.
The letter, among other things, gives registered voters an opportunity to vote by mail in the May 12 primary. In Madison County, that would be an option along with voting at polling sites — the traditional method.
The county will be prepared, however, to disinfect polling areas and try to prevent any possible virus from spreading. The state will provide sanitary wipes and hand gels, masks and gloves at each of the polling sites. Voters also will get their own pen if they go to the polling location.
More than a dozen states have postponed their presidential primaries because of concern that voters get too close one another and spread the coronavirus. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has said the state still plans to hold its May primary as scheduled, and President Donald Trump said Friday he still expects the general election to be held Nov. 3.
In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, has asked his state’s Republican-controlled state Legislature to call a special session and vote to allow an all-mail election before planned primaries next week.
Every state already allows some form of voting by mail, but six Western states — Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah — are set up to allow all-mail voting in every county, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Meanwhile, 17 states require a formal excuse for voters to get ballots they can mail in, and some have additional requirements. In Alabama, for example, applications for ballots must be returned with a copy of a state ID.
Many Republicans argue that decisions about a major expansion of mail-in voting should be made at the state level rather than be dictated by Congress.
We agree that the decision should be left to the states, and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Ricketts’ order to expand directed health measures to all 93 counties, we would suggest that people who have never voted by mail do so this year.