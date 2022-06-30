Voters will have a lot to consider

Well, primary season is in full bloom, so to speak, and the telltale odor — synonym for stink, stench, fragrance, smell (take your pick) — of shoddy politics has infiltrated our nasal cavities to the max. Candidate claims and counter claims (perhaps “opposition research” based, a la Hillary) are keeping reality checkers (do they really even exist?) entertained. But, beware any resulting analysis. It’s likely skewed by design.
Which makes it incumbent on voters to use their own heightened senses (hopefully honed to a fine edge as a consequence of the aroma yet emanating from fraudulent mail-in ballot and drop box debacles last time around) in separating fact from fiction. High renown or honor (justly earned for notable achievements) appears difficult to distinguish nowadays--given social media falsity and big tech bias impacting free speech.
Verily, is our ailing sociopolitical situation — on life support by most accounts — too far gone to be revived? If indeed it’s true that Facebook and Twitter are the primary source by which the majority of folks get their news these days, misinformation reigns supreme.
The result? The least qualified often get elected, and society ends up paying the price. Will Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter yield a positive change? Let’s hope:
And, the “Disinformation Governance Board” proposed by Homeland Security? Facetiously advertised as magnificent and splendid, it will succeed only in adding fuel to the fire, so to speak.
The label is convenient but misleading. In practice it will further serve to confuse and distort —encouraging people to stop thinking for themselves and to rely on government for clarification and guidance. Nope, not recommended!
In the final analysis it’s up to individual voters to decide for themselves who best represents their own personal interests and the country’s welfare in general. Government’s role — both state and federal —should be limited to establishing a fair and honest and respected system through which balloters can exercise their choices — free from intimidation and unsavory influences. Contrary to popular opinion, that isn’t even an impossibility.
Unfortunately, the national mainstream media has another agenda, and it has little to do with morality, ethics and principle. By all accounts, their misguided focus has been, is now, and forever shall be keeping Donald Trump removed from politics henceforth. Why? Because “America First” goes against virtually everything both the media and the Democrat party stand for. The “fundamental transformation” in process speaks for itself.
Open borders? The Green New Deal asininity? Packing the supreme court? Climate change? It’s all utter nonsense, and Americans are gleaning the sting. Gas prices at an all time high, empty shelves in supermarkets, the cost of living outpacing wage increases, interest rates on the rise, etc. Yes, the entire game plan reeks with contempt. So-called ordinary folks are of scant concern. The powers that be could not care less.
And, if that sounds harsh, so be it! If it weren’t true, the Biden administration and Democrats would be reversing course (opening up our own oil and gas resources, for instance), a la Bill Clinton back before the turn of the century. Of course, he had the mental awareness to see the impact on his own legacy and “felt the pain” of those whose livelihoods were tied to legislation per se. “The era of big government is over,” said he.
We can only wish! Never before have the living standards of Americans been so clearly and appallingly disregarded by a presidential administration (from top to bottom) and by entrenched bureaucrats. No, this isn’t a time for piling on in any sense.
Still, one can’t help but wonder — given the scarcity of infrastructure — how it’s going to work out for the elite affording electric vehicles when the guarantee of rolling blackouts hits this summer!