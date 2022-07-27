At a time when conservatives and liberals don’t seem to agree on much, there’s at least one thing local voters from both sides of the political aisle should agree on — getting rid of the Norfolk Sanitary District.
The sanitary district board, which consists of Jerry Nordeen, Jim Lange and Bob Nelson, voted recently to put the issue before voters in the November general election. Mark Fitzgerald of Norfolk, the board’s attorney, also agrees.
Fitzgerald said that in light of legislation passed earlier this year in the Nebraska Legislature, disbanding became an option. The Norfolk Sanitary District, which has been in existence for 104 years, primarily controls Corporation Gulch, which is a flood control measure running through part of the city. When the district was created, the gulch was mostly out of city limits.
Fitzgerald said then-state Sen. Mike Flood added provisions this year to a bill to make it possible to get rid of sanitary districts. The provisions stated that if a sanitary district were to be dissolved, responsibilities would pass onto the city and a riverfront development district. Norfolk does have a riverfront development district, so the city will take over the responsibility for Corporation Gulch, and the riverfront development district will take over the assets and responsibilities of the Norfolk Sanitary District — if voters agree.
“It seems like it probably is time,” Fitzgerald said, “even though I think it has worked well.”
Nordeen agreed. “It kind of has to go the way of the buggy whip,” he said.
It has been difficult to find people willing to run for the elected SID governance positions — and more recently appoint people when nobody is willing to run.
The City of Norfolk has the tools to do the work — engineering, staff and legal. It just seems to make sense to have the city take it over, which it is willing to do. Fitzgerald said the Norfolk Sanitary District has been working with the City of Norfolk for years and has contracts with the city for such things as some of the maintenance.
It is believed that the Norfolk Sanitary District is the last one in the state. As cities grew, public works departments replaced special districts like this one.
Fitzgerald said if voters do indeed vote to dissolve it, he and the board would work with the city to make sure it is a smooth hand-off.
Let’s hope voters are in agreement and see that there is little value in keeping around a buggy whip.