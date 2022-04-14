Voters are encouraged to find candidates that best represent their views

Campaign signs have sprung up across town, whether it be for candidates for the U.S. House, governor, city council, school board or others. But we hope your vote isn’t determined by the most attractive signs or simply name recognition. Rather, we implore voters to dig deeper and select the candidates best representing their views.
Before submitting your vote, make an informed choice for the primary election on Tuesday, May 10. For those who have requested mail-in ballots, we’d encourage you to take your time before turning in your ballot. If that means missing the mail-in deadline — which is a week from Friday — don’t worry, mail-in ballots may be hand-delivered to the county courthouse through Election Day.
To further help voters, look for the Daily News’ upcoming series of election preview stories. Over the next week or so, we will profile nearly 20 contested races and 70 candidates, starting with the race for First Congressional District in the U.S. House. Note that in many races, the candidates on the ballot automatically advance to the November ballot, so those races won’t be previewed until this fall.
Through these stories, we hope to provide you additional information about the candidates, ranging from their experience to where they stand on various issues.
In addition, readers are encouraged to check out letters to the editor about candidates, in addition to submitting letters in support or opposition. The Daily News has set a Tuesday, April 26, cut-off date for receiving letters pertaining to the primary election.
Letters will be printed in subsequent issues of the Daily News with a goal to finish publishing them by Tuesday, May 3, a week before the election.
Here’s a snapshot of the more interesting primary election races in our eyes:
Governor: There are nine candidates running for the Republican nomination to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts, but for the most part, it appears to be a four-person race.
Nebraska Legislature: There are two contested races in Northeast and North Central Nebraska: District 22 and District 40, with three candidates in each race.
Norfolk City Council: The incumbent in Ward 4 faces two challengers.
Norfolk school board: With three seats up for grabs, seven candidates are on the ballot, including two incumbents.
Lower Elkhorn NRD: Three Norfolk residents are vying for a subdistrict seat on the board, including the incumbent.
There also are many other races of local and regional interest. So we encourage voters to make their voices heard on the ballot — but also make sure they’re informed choices.