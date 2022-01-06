This was welcome news to be revealed just before the end of 2021: The northwest Nebraska village of Whiteclay, once notoriously known for its massive amount of beer sales, might someday become home to a health center dedicated to alcohol rehabilitation.
A nonprofit based on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation — located to the north of Whiteclay in South Dakota — purchased 48 acres of land in Whiteclay, the former home of four liquor stores that sold nearly 4 million cans of beer a year.
Whiteclay, prior to the closing of the beer stores in 2017, was known for its street people, who openly drank and urinated along its small business district. The beer sales were blamed for multiple problems on the adjacent Pine Ridge reservation, including rampant alcoholism and fetal alcohol syndrome.
Even those most ardently opposed to the presence of those four liquor stores acknowledged that closing them would not necessarily stop the alcoholism that the reservation was dealing with.
But since their closure, Whiteclay has taken on a new, much more positive look.
The village now features a Family Dollar store as well as a nursing home, grocery store, takeout restaurant and a “new and used” retail store. That represents a huge step in the right direction.
The vision for the purchase of the 48 acres of land is to create a “restorative health care campus” that could include short- and long-term substance abuse services, as well as transitional housing and trauma care.
The nonprofit Thunder Valley Community Development purchased the land for $152,000 with the help of John Maisch, an Oklahoma law professor who was active in the effort to close the liquor stores and bring national attention to the challenges facing reservation residents.
Mr. Maisch said there’s also a smart and practical aspect to the purchase.
“My intent was to find a tribally-led entity that could help transform Whiteclay from a place of death and destruction into a place of hope and healing,” he said. “It’s the best insurance policy we have to keep the beer stores from returning to Whiteclay.”
Thunder Valley, which is based in Pine Ridge, currently focuses its efforts on housing, workforce development, child development and teaching the Lakota language — all of which are important efforts.
But consider how beneficial it could be if the Whiteclay land could ultimately become a health-care campus that would create an entirely new — and much more positive — chapter in the history of the village and the nearby reservation.