Faith and prayer were an important part of the lives of this nation’s Founding Fathers even before the United States was founded.
When George Washington was not yet president and instead serving as commander in chief of the Continental Army that hoped to establish a new nation, one of his first acts was telling. He created the Chaplain Corps to attend to the spiritual well-being of his troops.
One reverend who served as a chaplain observed that Gen. Washington “rode around among his army yesterday and admonished each one to fear God.”
That’s just one example of how faith has played an instrumental role in this nation and its citizens. Over the years, there have been many others, including President Donald Trump’s issuing an executive order on May 4, 2017, regarding the protection of religious liberty.
Amid everything else that has taken place in the nation and world in the past few years, it might be easy to overlook the significance of this executive order. But we shouldn’t.
President Trump’s order began by saying the nation’s “Founders envisioned a Nation in which religious voices and views were integral to a vibrant public square, and in which religious people and institutions were free to practice their faith without fear of discrimination or retaliation by the Federal Government.”
The document went on to order that “all executive departments and agencies shall, to the greatest extent practicable and to the extent permitted by law, respect and protect the freedom of persons and organizations to engage in religious and political speech.”
What has been the practical impact of the order? Let’s point to Donald Vander Boon, a Christian who runs a meatpacking facility employing 45 people in Michigan. He holds strong views on the sanctity of marriage between a man and a woman and wanted to leave literature on the topic in his plant’s break room.
But the U.S. Department of Agriculture threatened to remove USDA inspectors from the facility, which would have had the impact of shutting the plant down, unless the literature was removed. President Trump’s executive order caused the USDA to change its previous policies and allowed the literature to remain.
As the Nov. 3 election approaches, the issue of religious liberty should be a key consideration. The previous eight years before Mr. Trump took office were marked by efforts to curtail religious liberty as part of a politically correct liberal agenda.
This nation should continue to reflect the view of its Founding Fathers, We must not let this principle again be threatened.
