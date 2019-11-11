While honoring and remembering all veterans is important to do throughout the year, it’s good the nation sets aside a day every year. At minimum, it serves as a reminder for Americans not to forget the sacrifices that veterans have made so they can live in freedom.
As we observe this day, we’d like to share with readers a poem and some flag suggestions offered from a Norfolk veteran and a Newman Grove veteran, respectively.
The poem, "The Soldier," was written by Summer Sandercox.
I watched the flag pass by one day,
It fluttered in the breeze.
A young soldier saluted it,
And then he stood at ease..
I looked at him in uniform
So young, so tall, so proud,
With hair cut square and eyes alert
He’d stand out in any crowd.
I thought how many men like him
Had fallen through the years.
How many died on foreign soil
How many mothers’ tears?
How many pilots’ planes shot down?
How many died at sea
How many foxholes were soldiers’ graves?
No, freedom isn’t free.
I heard the sound of Taps one night,
When everything was still,
I listened to the bugler play
And felt a sudden chill
I wondered just how many times
That Taps had meant ‘Amen, ‘
When a flag had draped a coffin.
Of a brother or a friend.
I thought of all the children,
Of the mothers and the wives,
Of fathers, sons and husbands
With interrupted lives.
I thought about a graveyard
At the bottom of the sea
Of unmarked graves in Arlington.
No, freedom isn’t free.
Many Americans choose to fly the flag as part of their observance of Veterans Day. We support this endeavor as do veterans, but we also have been asked by a veteran to share some information.
Some U.S. flags were found recently in the landfill. This is not the proper way to dispose of a flag.
Residents are reminded that they can take the U.S. flags they wish to discard to any American Legion Post, a VFW Post, Boy Scout troops, police station or fire station.
Any of these places will make sure that these discarded flags will be brought to an American Legion Post. Flags that are retired are burned and the ashes are buried, with a respectful, private ceremony. Never throw a flag in the garbage.
Remember the flag represents freedom and honor. Showing it respect helps to honor the valor of veterans who risked their lives and died for your freedom.