Several times over the past year, we’ve used this space to warn about the dangers of teenage vaping.
So it’s heartening to see that vaping by U.S. teenagers fell dramatically this year, especially among middle schoolers, according to a federal report released last week.
In a national survey, just under 20% of high school students and 5% of middle school students said they were recent users of electronic cigarettes and other vaping products. That marks a big decline from a similar survey last year that found about 28% of high school students and 11% of middle school students recently vaped.
Experts attributed the decline to several factors, including last year’s outbreak of vaping-related illnesses and deaths that may have scared off some kids.
By the time the outbreak was winding down early this year, more than 2,800 illnesses and 68 deaths had been reported. Most of those who got sick said they vaped solutions containing THC, the ingredient that produces a high in marijuana. CDC officials gradually focused their investigation on black market THC cartridges, and on a chemical compound called vitamin E acetate that had been added to illicit THC vaping liquids.
Federal health officials also believe measures like public health media campaigns, price increases and sales restrictions deserve credit for the vaping decline. The age limit for sales is now 21.
The national survey is conducted at schools each year by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and usually involves about 20,000 middle and high school students. It asks students if they had used any vaping or traditional tobacco products in the previous month.
But the report wasn’t all good news.
Even with the drop in the number of kids vaping, 3.6 million school kids admit that they vape, officials said. That’s too many.
And even as teen use declined, the report shows a big bump in use of disposable e-cigarettes, which can still contain sweet, candylike flavors.
“As long as any flavored e-cigarettes are left on the market, kids will get their hands on them and we will not solve this crisis,” Matt Myers of the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids said in a statement.
Kenneth Warner, a professor emeritus at the University of Michigan’s school of public health, and other researchers have tracked a recent decline in teen smoking to all-time lows — about 6% — even as vaping has increased. He said it would be critical to watch whether teen smoking begins rising again as fewer teens vape.
So it’s clear there’s still work to be done.