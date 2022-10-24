Nebraskans living in the 1st Congressional District are fortunate to have two effective leaders to consider on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to represent them. But when considering all factors, including representing the state’s best interests, it becomes an easier choice. One candidate, U.S. Rep. Mike Flood, a Republican, is more representative of the values of Nebraskans.
In his short time in Congress, and in his prior years in the Nebraska Legislature, Rep. Flood has proven himself to be a candidate who represents personal responsibility, hard work and protection of the most vulnerable. He has been to the U.S. Southern border and learned firsthand the horrors that are happening to immigrants who pay drug cartels to get them in the U.S. illegally in inhumane ways. He also saw firsthand all the problems with fentanyl entering the country as part of an estimated 2 million illegal immigrants who have crossed into the nation since President Joe Biden reversed policies that had greatly secured the border. Rep. Flood supports giving the U.S. Border Patrol the tools it has sought.
Beyond that, Rep. Flood has stood up for preserving our constitutional freedoms by upholding free speech, protecting the lives of the unborn and guaranteeing religious freedoms. And equally important, Rep. Flood can join with House Republicans to try to curb inflation by reducing wasteful government spending and increasing take-home pay. He and other Republicans have pledged to make America energy independent again and reduce gas prices, which have skyrocketed under the president’s liberal policies.
While former state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks has touted her ability to reach across the aisle and lessen the political divide, we aren’t convinced. We agree that there needs to be less partisan politics, but we have heard these comments before from such U.S. senators from Nebraska as Bob Kerrey and Ben Nelson, two Democrats who too often forgot what they stated in Nebraska upon returning to Washington.
Remember in 2009 when then-Sen. Nelson cast the 60th and final vote to get the Affordable Care Act passed to overcome the threat of a filibuster by the 40 Republicans? And the illegal so-called Cornhusker kickback that made Nebraska look foolish and the butt of jokes? Unfortunately for many working Nebraskans, the result has been skyrocketing health care costs, a more limited choice of doctors and higher deductibles. Many full-time working Nebraskans who have full health insurance coverage no longer see their doctor because their health care costs are too high.
While listening to all sides and working with all colleagues to do what’s right for all Nebraskans sounds noble and good in theory, it doesn’t happen in Washington. Democrats push the radical left agenda being led by Nancy Pelosi and President Biden.
We would encourage residents of the 1st Congressional District to vote for Rep. Mike Flood for a full two-year term in the House on Election Day.