In this corner of Nebraska, we don’t have a say in the Iowa U.S. Senate race between Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield.
Nevertheless, we are hammered repeatedly with dueling campaign ads on Sioux City television channels — oftentimes back-to-back. She did that; she did this. The animosity never ends.
With the U.S. Senate majority hanging in the balance, we are certainly interested in how this race ends but just not thrilled with the candidates’ route to the finish line in Tuesday’s general election.
That’s why it was so refreshing to hear that two candidates for governor in Utah took a different approach: They came together for a campaign spot that’s been widely lauded — and for good reason.
Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican who is the heavy favorite to win the race in deeply conservative Utah, joined Democratic challenger Chris Peterson in ads that feature a lighthearted approach but a serious message as they aim to offer a counterweight to the divisive political climate of 2020.
“We can debate issues without degrading each other’s character,” said Peterson, a University of Utah law professor.
“We can disagree without hating each other,” Cox replied.
“And win or lose, in Utah, we work together,” Peterson said.
“So let’s show the country there’s a better way,” Cox said.
There is a better way, and it starts with that kind of an approach. Candidates outline where they stand — minus the personal attacks — and let voters decide
“We hope to serve as examples in reforging a national commitment to civility and respect for the peaceful transfer of power,” they wrote in an op-ed column for USA Today. “Being decent to one another in politics is indispensable, both because it is the right thing to do and because it works better.
“Over the long term, civility is more productive than scorched-earth politics because lasting change requires coalitions, consensus and ultimately consent.”
Even if the race were close, there’s merit to this approach.
Back to the Iowa race, for months, we’ve had to hear what Ernst and Greenfield have to say about each other nonstop on television. With Tuesday being Election Day, the winner of the Iowa race and candidates around the country should follow the approach taken by Cox and Peterson.
America wins with a race like that, no matter which person emerges as the victor.
Unfortunately, come next election season, the message likely will be long forgotten.