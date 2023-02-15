For those who think Ralph Nader is finished, think again. Many of those who are old enough to remember when the U.S. astronauts landed on the moon remember Mr. Nader as the author of a book, “Unsafe at any Speeds.” He was called on to testify in Congress in 1965, which led to the passage of the Auto Safety Act.
Mr. Nader went on to start a number of public interest organizations, including “Public Citizen.” People working in his groups were sometimes called, “Nader’s Raiders,” to characterize their passion for areas that needed government attention or regulation. He regularly appeared in newspapers and other media through the 1980s.
Now, the 88-year-old consumer advocate is starting a print newspaper in his hometown in northwest Connecticut. An article originally published on Northwestern University’s Medill Local News Initiative website and republished by The Poynter Institute for Media Studies, a nonprofit journalism school and research organization in St. Petersburg, Florida, provides details.
The “Winsted Citizen” formed a 501(c)3 nonprofit, enabling it to collect tax-deductible donations in addition to subscription and advertising revenue. Nader expects each pillar of the business model to contribute about one-third of revenues once the paper gets going — a business plan not out of the ordinary among startup local news publications, according to the article.
The newspaper will be printed and delivered by mail and carrier to subscribers, and available for single-copy sales at local advertisers. The “real decisionmakers” get their news in print, Mr. Nader said.
The Winsted Citizen will publish at least 11 editions over the course of 2023, about one a month. Mr. Nader put up $15,000 for the first edition. Once he’s launched it, Mr. Nader said, the community will come through. Without a content-rich local newspaper, Mr. Nader said, communities decline. “There is less voter turnout, less people turning out for town meetings. If you don’t have a newspaper, you don’t have the community connections that are almost too numerous to mention coming out of every edition. A few websites or blogs don’t cut it.”
Mr. Nader grew up in a community served by a six-days-a-week paper packed with foreign, national and local news, he said. The local evening newspaper that Nader delivered as a young paperboy shut down years ago, and other Winsted-based community-news outlets also folded. As of now, Mr. Nader states unequivocally, the town of 7,100 is a “news desert” where citizens are deprived of access to local coverage.
We applaud Mr. Nader. Regardless whether one agrees with all he has done in the past, he is a testament to how one person with an idea and motivation can change the world — or help to maintain the good in it.