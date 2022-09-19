President Joe Biden and Democratic members of Congress seem as if they’re playing a game of “Bait and Switch” with the American public. It may serve to haunt them come the November elections.
Here’s what has unfolded in recent weeks: When President Biden and the Democratic leaders in Congress unveiled the legislative deal they’d negotiated behind close doors, it was consistently described as the “Inflation Reduction Act.” That’s how the national media referred to it as the $739 billion legislation passed both houses of Congress without a single Republican vote of support and was signed into law by the president.
There was logic to describing the legislation that way given how the nation’s inflation rate consistently is identified as the top concern of the American public in polls.
But now there’s been a change.
When NBC News recently conducted another poll about the legislation, here’s how the network’s pollsters described it: “Democrats recently passed legislation supported by President Joe Biden that addresses health care and prescription drug prices, climate change, taxes for corporations and the federal budget deficit. Do you think it was a good idea or a bad idea?”
Hmmm, no mention of inflation or reduction at all.
Michael Graham, managing editor of the Inside Sources website, found that wasn’t an isolated example. The New York Times recently featured a story on the legislation with the headline, “What’s in the Climate, Tax and Health Care Package?” New Hampshire Public Radio’s headline was “Biden Signs Sweeping Climate, Health Care, Tax Bill Into Law.”
The inflation rate and the legislation’s impact on it hardly were mentioned in those stories and several others, Mr. Graham reported.
Perhaps it’s because independent analysts like the Congressional Budget Office and the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania say the new law won’t have a significant impact on inflation. A Kiplinger Report said, “Despite its name, the Inflation Reduction Act’s main goals are really to address climate change and lower health care costs.”
Democrats and the White House have every right to describe the legislation how they choose to, but it leaves us wondering how voters will react. By November, they may more fully realize that the so-called Inflation Reduction Act hasn’t had — and won’t have — any substantive impact on the issue at the top of their concerns.
Perhaps many of those voters will still support the legislation if they think climate change is equally as important of an issue as inflation and the economy. At the least, however, voters may not appreciate the bait-and-switch tactics employed by liberals as part of their desperate attempt to get the legislation passed.