In an ideal world — or even one that’s somewhat close to ideal — this nation’s farmers likely would prefer to have as little government involvement as possible in their production decisions and practices.
But, of course, this isn’t an ideal world, especially given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the nation’s food supply, exports and commodity prices. Before that it was the impact of trade disputes. And before that, well, you get the picture.
That’s why it’s been important — and necessary — for the federal government to insert itself into the lives of farmers and livestock producers.
Overall, we’re pleased and impressed with what the Trump administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture has put into place to provide support to the nation’s agriculture industry. Here are some examples:
— The agriculture department has taken a number of measures to forestall farm foreclosures, including providing more flexibility for borrowers to extend repayments for annual operating loans. Among those measures was temporarily suspending loan accelerations and non-judicial foreclosures.
—The creation of a program in which the federal government guarantees that farmers will make payments on the loans they borrow from banks and other commercial lenders. The need for that is seen by its heavy use. The government backed $16.58 billion of those loans.
— The USDA also recently began accepting applications under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program that will provide up to $16 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Those efforts are needed because, as Allen Featherstone, an agribusiness professor at Kansas State University, recently said, “It’s just a precarious time for producers.”
To a certain extent, the timing of the pandemic could have been much worse for producers.
Nathan Kauffman, vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, said he does not expect COVID-19 to have an immediate impact on farm loans because of the timing of the pandemic.
“It really started to intensify toward the later part of March, but that is a time of year when a lot of the major planting decisions and financing decisions ... had already happened. So a lot of things had already been set in motion prior to the crisis,” he said.
Nonetheless, no one is saying that the nation’s producers have smooth sailing ahead. The government assistance certainly will help, even though that’s not the way many of those in involved in production agriculture would prefer to generate income.
But the assistance is an indication that the federal government and the Trump administration are cognizant of the challenges and difficulties present in agriculture today. They’ve stepped up to help, and that’s to be appreciated.