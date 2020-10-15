Unwelcome reminders of 2020

Cowboys, Vikings and Steelers jackets went first with jerseys from the Cardinals, Dolphins, Chiefs and Patriots on top. Then came caps featuring Raiders, Red Sox, Yankees, Cubs, Astros, Celtics, Diamondbacks, Broncos, Spurs, Panthers and Seahawks emblems. An assortment of banners, programs and trinkets completed the stack and the garbage bag was closed. It was time to locate the nearest dumpster.
And find it I did — glad to dispose of unwelcome reminders of attendance at events that are off limits in perpetuity. Changes to television programming with selected sports packages appropriately and willingly canceled were summarily accomplished without regret. Indeed, this funeral’s tombstone merited the most apt of inscriptions — GOOD RIDDANCE!
Let’s face it. The specter of ungrateful millionaire jocks prostituting ... excuse me, prostrating themselves (essentially hawking their souls) in favor of an unworthy or debasing cause (BLM anarchism) is sickening. Having squandered a major share of the traditional concern, interest or support earned over decades, professional sports (football, basketball and baseball namely) have sealed their own epitaph. It’s etched in stone!
The hypocrisy is at once regrettable and shameful — proving any pretense of piety or moral superiority unfounded in the extreme. Unceasingly railing — athletes and Hollywood loons alike — against the very country that enables your extravagance? Siding with hoodlums, rioters and thugs while supporting violence? Throwing politics in the face of unsuspecting patrons? Surrendering to left wing mobs and radical socialists?
All true! And, right on cue the Democrat National Convention morphed into a race-bating, unmitigated joke — an insult to freedom loving patriots whose attention is focused on livelihoods — not to exclude pressing economic, health, and safety issues. Messages delivered primarily by a privileged “upper crust” were dark omens presaging doom. The USA was portrayed as gloomy, miserable, glum and comfortless.
Which was 180 degrees opposite from the uplifting epistles of “average” Americans at the RNC assembly a week later. Genuinely sincere people spoke from the heart — delivering truthful testimony absent any hint of deception. The contrast was absolutely amazing — expressing hope over despair, patriotism over disloyalty, and faith over godlessness. Our country’s venerable history and the lives responsible for it were celebrated.
Frankly, it’s difficult to understand how Biden and Harris and other radical leftists could choose not to condemn the carnage perpetrated by BLM and ANTIFA anarchists. Sure, COVID-19 provided the camouflage — pitch-black ominous facemasks mostly — by which the inciters could conceal their identities among the masked masses. Still, the attempt at subterfuge was a bust — proving the Democrat’s silence to be an insincere, superficial charade.
But, as disreputable and insulting as the duplicity is, even worse is the fact of campaign leaders and staff not only providing donations to assist in defending the lawbreakers but also giving verbal support to mayoral and prosecutorial functionaries who refuse to hold the lawbreakers to account ... all of which represents an uncivil assault on the very underpinnings of vital constitutional principles tracing to our country’s founding. Americans — having witnessed the execrable looting and burning that h
Which prompts the following question. How many disillusionedas transpired sans penalty, along with the absence of accountability for Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Brennan, Page, Rice and other miscreants conspiring to undo a legitimate election — still place your trust in what is by all appearances a two-tiered system of justice? Might we see a show of hands, please?